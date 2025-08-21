Bungie boss Pete Parsons leaves as studio reportedly becomes slowly absorbed by Sony

Bungie CEO Pete Parsons is leaving the studio after more than 20 years with the company.
Bungie today announced that CEO Pete Parsons would be stepping down, and current Destiny 2 general manager Justin Truman would be taking the helm to lead the studio.
"After more than two decades of helping build this incredible studio, establishing the Bungie Foundation, and growing inspiring communities around our work, I have decided to pass the torch," Parsons said in the update.
- Read more: Making live service games for the sake of it isn't sustainable, ex-Bungie CEO says
- Read more: Destiny 2 community lead shares somber yet hopeful message on Bungie Day
- Read more: 'We have to re-earn your trust,' Bungie says after Destiny 2's testy 2024
The news comes shortly after Sony Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao said that Bungie's independence was becoming "thin," possibly indicating that Sony was starting to absorb Bungie.
When Sony purchased Bungie for $3.7 billion, there apparently was a revenue clause in that contract that could strip Bungie of its independence if it didn't make enough money.
The clause would allow Sony to essentially dissolve Bungie's internal board of directors and integrate the company directly within Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation Studios branch. If revenue targets weren't met, this dissolution could apparently take place. Sadly, Bungie missed its revenue targets by some 50% in late 2023, leading to layoffs that Parsons tried to help prevent, but Bungie's earnings performance as of now remains unclear. The Marathon delay didn't help Bungie, though.
After the $3.7 billion buyout from Sony, Bungie was a limited-integration company that ran its own business and kept its own books. This may change, or may have changed, facilitating Parsons' departure, but this remains speculative and unclear.
Truman, to his credit, has been deeply involved with the design and engineering aspects of Destiny, serving as chief development officer and more recently general manager of Destiny 2. At Bungie, Truman has written code as an engineer that was used in Destiny 1, helped design some endgame systems, and worked to release the first seasonal content for Destiny 2.
Parsons, who has been with Bungie since the early days of Halo, left the following message to fans:
"This journey has been the honor of a lifetime. I am deeply proud of the worlds we've built together and the millions of players who call them home - and most of all I am privileged by the opportunity to work alongside the incredible minds at Bungie.
"When I was asked to lead Bungie in 2015, my goal was to grow us into a studio capable of creating and sustaining iconic, generation-spanning entertainment.
"We've been through so much together: we launched a bold new chapter for Destiny, built an enviable, independent live ops organization capable of creating and publishing its own games, and joined the incredible family at Sony Interactive Entertainment.
"Today marks the right time for a new beginning.
"The future of Bungie will be in the hands of a new generation of leaders, and I am thrilled to announce that Justin Truman will be stepping into leadership as Bungie's new Studio Head.
"I have worked alongside Justin for many years. His passion for our games, our team, and our players is unmatched.
"As a leader in engineering, production, and design - and most recently as the General Manager for Destiny 2 and our Chief Development Officer- he has been instrumental in bringing some of the most memorable moments in Bungie's history to life. He lives and breathes this studio, and I have full confidence that he is the right person to lead Bungie forward.
"Thank you for being the best, most passionate community in gaming. It has been a privilege to serve you. As for me, I'll be second star to the right and straight on till morning."