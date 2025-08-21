Bungie boss Pete Parsons leaves as studio reportedly becomes slowly absorbed by Sony

Bungie CEO Pete Parsons leaves the company after more than 20 years, was with the studio during the early halcyon days of Halo Combat Evolved on Xbox.

TL;DR: Bungie CEO Pete Parsons is stepping down after 20+ years, with Destiny 2 GM Justin Truman succeeding him. Parsons led Bungie through major growth and its Sony acquisition, amid revenue challenges and potential loss of independence. Truman's deep Destiny experience positions him to guide Bungie's future leadership and development.

Bungie CEO Pete Parsons is leaving the studio after more than 20 years with the company.

Bungie today announced that CEO Pete Parsons would be stepping down, and current Destiny 2 general manager Justin Truman would be taking the helm to lead the studio.

"After more than two decades of helping build this incredible studio, establishing the Bungie Foundation, and growing inspiring communities around our work, I have decided to pass the torch," Parsons said in the update.

The news comes shortly after Sony Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao said that Bungie's independence was becoming "thin," possibly indicating that Sony was starting to absorb Bungie.

When Sony purchased Bungie for $3.7 billion, there apparently was a revenue clause in that contract that could strip Bungie of its independence if it didn't make enough money.

The clause would allow Sony to essentially dissolve Bungie's internal board of directors and integrate the company directly within Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation Studios branch. If revenue targets weren't met, this dissolution could apparently take place. Sadly, Bungie missed its revenue targets by some 50% in late 2023, leading to layoffs that Parsons tried to help prevent, but Bungie's earnings performance as of now remains unclear. The Marathon delay didn't help Bungie, though.

After the $3.7 billion buyout from Sony, Bungie was a limited-integration company that ran its own business and kept its own books. This may change, or may have changed, facilitating Parsons' departure, but this remains speculative and unclear.

Truman, to his credit, has been deeply involved with the design and engineering aspects of Destiny, serving as chief development officer and more recently general manager of Destiny 2. At Bungie, Truman has written code as an engineer that was used in Destiny 1, helped design some endgame systems, and worked to release the first seasonal content for Destiny 2.

Parsons, who has been with Bungie since the early days of Halo, left the following message to fans: