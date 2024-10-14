All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Gaming

Destiny: Rising is a new mobile game that's licensed to NetEase and not developed or published by Bungie, NetEase paid $100 million to license Destiny.

Bungie didn't make the new Destiny mobile game
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

The Destiny mobile game is real, but Bungie didn't actually develop it.

Bungie didn't make the new Destiny mobile game 2
2

Back in 2018, Chinese mobile gaming juggernaut NetEase injected $100 million into Bungie to fund the studio's "bold vision." Now we know what the investment was for--NetEase was licensing the Destiny franchise for a mobile game.

Today, NetEase announced Destiny: Rising, a new mobile shooter RPG set in Bungie's landmark sci-fi universe. Rising doesn't take place in any known timeline, though, and will have its own characters, timeline and story. Pre-registrations are now open.

"Developed and published by NetEase Games, and officially licensed by Bungie, creators of the Destiny franchise, Destiny: Rising delivers a brand-new adventure set in an alternate Destiny timeline, exploring a narrative in the post-Dark Age era. Featuring a diverse roster of characters, each with unique abilities and stories, Destiny: Rising offers players dynamic and challenging single, co-op, and competitive multiplayer gameplay, including beloved game modes familiar to Destiny players, and all-new modes that introduce new ways to play Destiny."

Destiny: Rising's new announcement trailer also reiterates that the game wasn't made by Bungie:

"Destiny Rising is being developed and published by NetEase Games. The game, and its characters, items, and events are under license of Bungie, Inc."

Given NetEase's pedigree and understanding of the mobile games market, it's possible that Destiny: Rising could be a major boon for everyone involved, including Bungie and its own owner, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

NetEase's involvement with Diablo Immortal helped the game deliver incredible microtransaction revenues for Blizzard, which in turn was a major driver for Activision's overall mobile success. In 2022, the same year that Diablo Immortal had released, Activision earned more money from mobile than PC and console combined.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

