Rumor: PS5 to get this legendary RPG in 2021 alongside PC release

Rumor has it Square Enix will re-release Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PlayStation 5 and PC in 2021 in an effort to surge revenues.

Published Sun, Jan 17 2021 12:55 PM CST
Square Enix could re-release Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PlayStation 5 and PC in 2021, a new rumor suggests.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's PS4 exclusivity is set to end in April 2021, and Square Enix is likely to re-release the game on Steam sometime later this year. A new rumor suggests the publisher could also re-release a full-priced next-gen port this year as well. This is a fairly obvious game plan for Square Enix especially given the company's lower-than-expected 2019 results.

The rumor comes from ResetERA's KatharsisT, who's fairly well known for accurately predicting industry moves.

This one isn't so far-fetched though. Square Enix has said they plan to release next-gen exclusive games "farther down the road." April 2021 (or later) could be sufficiently farther down the road for the company. A re-release on PS5 and PC is a good strategy, and lets Square Enix take advantage of a new playerbase while picking up on revitalized sales.

The next-generation consoles will have backward compatibility, so we plan for the time being to make our new titles available for both current and next-generation consoles. It will therefore be somewhat farther down the road that we release titles exclusively for the next-generation consoles.

The big question now is when the next Final Fantasy 7 Remake installment will release, The game is episodic, so chapter 2 will release sometime in the next few years. It could even happen in 2021. If FF7R chapter 2 does release in 2021, we're curious if it'll be PlayStation exclusive for another year or not. If so, the whole staggered release timeline will kick off anew.

NEWS SOURCE:resetera.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

