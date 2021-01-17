Rumor: PS5 to get this legendary RPG in 2021 alongside PC release

Rumor has it Square Enix will re-release Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PlayStation 5 and PC in 2021 in an effort to surge revenues.

Square Enix could re-release Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PlayStation 5 and PC in 2021, a new rumor suggests.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's PS4 exclusivity is set to end in April 2021, and Square Enix is likely to re-release the game on Steam sometime later this year. A new rumor suggests the publisher could also re-release a full-priced next-gen port this year as well. This is a fairly obvious game plan for Square Enix especially given the company's lower-than-expected 2019 results.

The rumor comes from ResetERA's KatharsisT, who's fairly well known for accurately predicting industry moves.

This one isn't so far-fetched though. Square Enix has said they plan to release next-gen exclusive games "farther down the road." April 2021 (or later) could be sufficiently farther down the road for the company. A re-release on PS5 and PC is a good strategy, and lets Square Enix take advantage of a new playerbase while picking up on revitalized sales.

The next-generation consoles will have backward compatibility, so we plan for the time being to make our new titles available for both current and next-generation consoles. It will therefore be somewhat farther down the road that we release titles exclusively for the next-generation consoles.

The big question now is when the next Final Fantasy 7 Remake installment will release, The game is episodic, so chapter 2 will release sometime in the next few years. It could even happen in 2021. If FF7R chapter 2 does release in 2021, we're curious if it'll be PlayStation exclusive for another year or not. If so, the whole staggered release timeline will kick off anew.