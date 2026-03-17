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Crimson Desert has been shown running on a base PlayStation 5

PlayStation Japan has released a 20-minute gameplay video of Pearl Abyss's Crimson Desert running on a base PlayStation 5, but the resolution isn't in 4K.

Crimson Desert has been shown running on a base PlayStation 5
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: Crimson Desert, an open-world action RPG by Pearl Abyss, evolves from a Black Desert Online prequel into a standalone, narrative-driven single-player game. Praised for its impressive graphics on PS5 Pro, it launches on March 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

Crimson Desert is a new, hotly anticipated open-world action RPG from Pearl Abyss, the studio behind Black Desert Online, and it's currently shaping up to be one of the biggest fantasy releases of 2026.

Pearl Abyss originally intended Crimson Desert as a prequel to Black Desert Online, but it eventually evolved into a fully standalone, single-player experience with a far stronger focus on narrative and cinematic storytelling. While there are many aspects of Crimson Desert to get excited about, many players are excited about the graphical experience the game will deliver in an open-world action RPG, especially since the tech experts over at Digital Foundry said the title running on a PS5 Pro delivered a "phenomenal experience".

Now, PlayStation Japan has released a 20-minute gameplay video of Crimson Desert running on a base PlayStation 5. However, the video has a maximum resolution of 1080p at 30FPS, making it extremely difficult to get a good sense of the graphical fidelity that PS5 players will experience. Crimson Desert is set for release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC on March 19, 2026. If you are interested in checking out the PC specifications for the title, visit its Steam listing here.

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News Sources:eurogamer.net and store.steampowered.com

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

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