Microsoft confirms two iconic Xbox exclusive titles are coming to the PS5

The rumors were true that Xbox was planning on bringing more first-party titles to the PlayStation 5, with two more iconic titles now confirmed to be transitioning.

Xbox has kept to its plan of not ruling out any Xbox title as a potential candidate to be brought over to competing platforms, and as part of the company's plan, Xbox has now confirmed Age of Mythology: Retold Edition and Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition will be releasing on the PlayStation 5. For those who don't know, Age of Mythology: Retold is the recent remaster of the 2002 original, and according to the announcement, Retold will launch on the PS5 on March 4.

In celebration of the transition, a new DLC for Retold was announced that will introduce a Chinese pantheon of gods. The DLC will also launch alongside the PS5 version of the game, and those who purchase the Premium Edition will get five days of early access on PS5, meaning they can start enjoying the remaster of the classic title on February 27. As for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, there hasn't been an official release date announced for the PS5 version of the game, but it's slated to drop sometime in Spring 2025.

"First, on March 4, Age of Mythology: Retold will expand into new myths, new cultures, and welcome new players alongside the Immortal Pillars expansion release. We will welcome PlayStation 5 players to adventure with Arkantos, choose their pantheon, and fight for divine blessings with all the same content available in the Xbox and PC versions. PlayStation 5 players will also be able to purchase Immortal Pillars, and expand their Age of Mythology: Retold experience with the all-new Chinese pantheon," reads the announcement

As with Retold, a new DLC will launch alongside the PS5 version of Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition and be available on all platforms. The new DLC will add more civilizations for Ranked play and "fresh new content."