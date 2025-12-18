Report: Starfield coming to Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 in first half of 2026

Bethesda will reportedly release Starfield on PS5 and Switch 2 in first-half 2026, alongside a new update that makes some changes to tedious gameplay.

New reports from Windows Central reiterate Microsoft's plans to release Starfield on non-Xbox platforms.

Months ago, there were rumblings that Bethesda is preparing to launch Starfield on Switch 2 and PS5. Now we have a possible release window for the RPG: sources tell Windows Central that the new Starfield port could launch sometime in the first six months of 2026.

That's a pretty wide timeline, but it's also worth mentioning that next year will be one of the biggest moments in Microsoft history: Xbox turns 25, and Bethesda also celebrates its 40th anniversary. The studio will want to capitalize on this momentous occasion, so a cross-platform release of Starfield in 2026 makes sense, and this also leaves the game plenty of clearance from the sales crater that GTA 6 will cause.

It's unclear what will actually unfold, and how. Previous reports indicated that the studio had planned to release a second Starfield expansion in 2025, which is believed to be connected to the studio's enigmatic "Terran Armada" tease.

This expansion is believed to have also slipped to 2026, possibly facilitating a Game of the Year-styled re-release of Starfield complete with the major expansions in one complete package. Or perhaps Starfield will launch in early to mid-2026 on Switch 2 and PS5 as a full-priced game with the singular Shattered Space expansion available, with Terran Armada also launching later in the year.

There are also reports that Starfield's impending PS5 and Switch 2 ports will come with a title update that makes some alterations to the game's more tedious systems, namely the menu/UI arrangements.

The update is also believed to make changes to space travel in an effort to make things more immersive.

In August, Bethesda's Tim Lamb confirmed a new story DLC was in development alongside some gameplay optimizations: