LG's new 83-inch 4K 120Hz OLED TV allows for IMAX-style gaming
LG's new C1 series OLED TVs re here, with a new larger 83-inch model that has the super-powered 4K 120Hz gaming mode for 2021.
LG has introduced a bunch of new 2021 OLED TVs at the all-virtual CES 2021 this year, with the new C1 series powered by their latest 4K processor. But it's the introduction of the new 83-inch model that piqued my interest.
The new LG C1 series of OLED TVs comes in its original 77, 65, 55, and 48 inch models but the new C1 series introduces the massive 83-inch model into the mix for 2021. LG's new C1 series isn't much different from the already great CX series, but the new 83-inch model will be an amazing TV with its HDMI 2.1-powered 4K 120Hz for IMAX-style gaming.
LG has however added in the latest fourth-generation A9 processor, which gives the new C1 series OLED TVs scene detection and upgrading object enhancement. I don't think you're going to really tell that apart from the CX to the C1 series OLED TVs.
