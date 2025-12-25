LG teases new Tandem WOLED panels: new 39-inch 5K ultrawide, 27-inch 4K panel coming in 2026

LG Display has teased its upcoming 2026 roadmap video that shows off a new 39-inch ultrawide immersive 5K and 27-inch 4K panel that both use its new Tandem WOLED panel.
We should expect LG to properly unveil its new monitors at CES 2026 in Las Vegas in the first few days of 2026, with the new 39-inch 5K panel expected to feature a 5120 x 2160 resolution (around 142 PPI), which means it'll look around as sharp as high-end 31.5-inch 4K monitors on the market.
LG should be using an easier-on-the-eye 800R curvature that it used on previous 34-inch and 39-inch ultrawide WOLED panels, and on its bigger 45-inch 5K2K WOLED displays. The less aggressive curve on the 39-inch panel should look very nice in the flesh, and I can't wait to get some hands on (well, eyes on) at CES 2026.
As for the other specs on the 39-inch ultrawide and 27-inch 4K panels, we don't have the refresh rates, but anything above 120/144Hz would be great to see.
- Read more: LG unveils Primary RGB Tandem-based 83-inch OLED, up to 4000 nits brightness
- Read more: LG teases monster 1440p @ 540Hz OLED gaming panel, supports 1080p @ 720Hz
There are two 27-inch panels that LG teased, the 27Q and 27U: with the 27Q being the "world's fastest OLED" at 540Hz (but can be cranked up to 720Hz) with more details on that monitor in the links below. The 27U has a high PPI for "exceptional clarity" as LG explains, and will be the first LG Display in a 27-inch size that would compete against Samsung's 27-inch 4K QD-OLED panels that are on the market.