LG announces 31.5-inch 4K OLED UltraFine Pro display for professionals

LG announces its new 4K 31.5-inch OLED UltraFine Display (32EP950), the smallest OLED panel offered in a computer display .

Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 8:45 PM CST
LG has just announced its new 31.5-inch OLED monitor aimed at professionals, which is now the smallest OLED panel for a PC display released. Introducing LG's new 4K 31.5-inch OLED UltraFine Pro Display (32EP950).

LG's new OLED UltraFine Display (32EP950) rocks a 31.5-inch OLED panel which offers 99% DCI-P3 color space coverage, and 99% of the Adobe RGB. LG is using OLED Pixel Dimming HDR technology, which for professionals working with video and photo editing is a great feature to have.

There's not much else known in terms of specs for LG's new UltraFine OLED Pro monitor, but I'll update the article once LG details it a little more. For now, it's great to see that OLED technology is coming to the PC in mainstream sizes like this new 31.5-inch OLED monitor.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

