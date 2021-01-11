LG has just announced its smallest OLED TV yet, a new 42-inch OLED TV
LG's smallest OLED TV yet is the new 42-inch OLED TV that it unveiled at CES 2021, joining the 48, 55, 65, 77, 83, and 88 inch TVs.
@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 7:14 PM CST
LG has just unveiled its smallest OLED TV yet, with the introduction of a new 42-inch OLED TV at the all-virtual CES 2021 this week.
The company unveiled plenty of higher-end, much larger OLED TVs but the new 42-inch OLED TV is a few inches smaller than the 55-inch and 48-inch, which was formerly the smallest OLED TV that LG made. The company also added that it plans to boost OLED TV shipments through to 7 million units in 2021, up from the 4.5 million OLED TVs that it shipped in 2020.
LG explained: "We plan to expand our midsize lineup, which includes products in the range of 20-30 inches, in the future, so that we can enlarge our business areas to gaming and mobility in addition to the TV sector".
NEWS SOURCE:en.yna.co.kr
Newsletter Subscription
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Polish consumer protection agency is now investigating CD Projekt S.A.
- < PREVIOUS STORY: CD Projekt is now being sued by five law firms over Cyberpunk 2077