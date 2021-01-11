LG has just announced its smallest OLED TV yet, a new 42-inch OLED TV

LG's smallest OLED TV yet is the new 42-inch OLED TV that it unveiled at CES 2021, joining the 48, 55, 65, 77, 83, and 88 inch TVs.

LG has just unveiled its smallest OLED TV yet, with the introduction of a new 42-inch OLED TV at the all-virtual CES 2021 this week.

The company unveiled plenty of higher-end, much larger OLED TVs but the new 42-inch OLED TV is a few inches smaller than the 55-inch and 48-inch, which was formerly the smallest OLED TV that LG made. The company also added that it plans to boost OLED TV shipments through to 7 million units in 2021, up from the 4.5 million OLED TVs that it shipped in 2020.

LG explained: "We plan to expand our midsize lineup, which includes products in the range of 20-30 inches, in the future, so that we can enlarge our business areas to gaming and mobility in addition to the TV sector".