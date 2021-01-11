All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
LG has just announced its smallest OLED TV yet, a new 42-inch OLED TV

LG's smallest OLED TV yet is the new 42-inch OLED TV that it unveiled at CES 2021, joining the 48, 55, 65, 77, 83, and 88 inch TVs.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 7:14 PM CST
LG has just unveiled its smallest OLED TV yet, with the introduction of a new 42-inch OLED TV at the all-virtual CES 2021 this week.

The company unveiled plenty of higher-end, much larger OLED TVs but the new 42-inch OLED TV is a few inches smaller than the 55-inch and 48-inch, which was formerly the smallest OLED TV that LG made. The company also added that it plans to boost OLED TV shipments through to 7 million units in 2021, up from the 4.5 million OLED TVs that it shipped in 2020.

LG explained: "We plan to expand our midsize lineup, which includes products in the range of 20-30 inches, in the future, so that we can enlarge our business areas to gaming and mobility in addition to the TV sector".

NEWS SOURCE:en.yna.co.kr

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

