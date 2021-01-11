All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
LG 27GP950 UltraGear: 27-inch 4K 160Hz Nano IPS display with HDMI 2.1

LG unveils its new UltraGear gaming monitor, a new 27-inch Nano IPS display with native 4K @ a huge 160Hz with HDMI 2.1.

Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 5:15 AM CST   |   Updated Mon, Jan 11 2021 5:20 AM CST
LG has just unveiled a new monster 27GP950 UltraGear gaming monitor, with a 27-inch 4K Nano IPS panel that will surely look gorgeous -- and it's ultra-smooth @ 160Hz, too.

The new LG 27GP950 UltraGear has a 27-inch 4K Nano IPS panel with 1ms response, and a huge 160Hz refresh rate. LG is using one of its premium Nano IPS panels on the new 27GP950 UltraGear, which will be 4K @ 144Hz out of the box and 4K @ 160Hz when overclocked.

HDMI 2.1 will be included on the LG 27GP950 UltraGear, so you can plug your next-gen PS5 or Xbox Series X/S console right into it and enjoy some next-gen 4K 120Hz gaming. If you're on the PC and with a fast enough graphics card, like the GeForce RTX 3090 or Radeon RX 6900 XT then you'll be able to crank right up to 4K @ 160Hz.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

