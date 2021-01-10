LG transparent OLED TV detailed: the future is at the end of your bed
LG's futuristic 55-inch transparent OLED TV teased in multiple ways: smart bed, restaurant partition, and a subway train window.
We had a brief tease of LG's 55-inch transparent OLED TV just as the New Year was about to tick over, but now the company has many more details on its futuristic TV now that the virtual CES 2021 event is upon us.
LG sees a future where we'll be using transparent OLED TVs at the end of our bed, that can pop up just enough to give you a notification bar -- think weather, emails, traffic, the time, etc -- while the company uses its own built-in speakers through LG Display's Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) technology.
Jong-sun Park, LG Display's senior vice president and head of commercial business explains: "Transparent OLED is a technology that maximizes the advantages of OLED and can be used in various places in our daily lives, from stores, shopping malls, and architectural interiors to autonomous vehicles, subway trains, and aircraft. It will grow into a next-generation display that can change the existing display paradigm".
- Smart bed: Push a button and the transparent OLED screen rises from a frame at the foot of the bed to display TV shows or other information. The screen itself acts as a speaker -- a feature found on some current OLED TVs -- and LG says the frame and its transparent screen can be moved to other areas of the house.
- Restaurant partition: Shown as part of a sushi bar, the screen between customers and the chef can display menu items or video while people wait for their food, while still allowing viewers to watch the chef at work and maintaining the integrity of a partition.
- Subway train window: A window installed on a subway train can display route information, weather, news and maps at the same time as riders look outside at the view.
