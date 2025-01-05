LG unveils 2025 OLED evo TVs: AI everywhere, with new G5 OLED TVs with an awesome 165Hz refresh

LG unveils its new 2025 OLED evo TV lineup: new AI processor, brightness gains, faster VRR, with new G5 OLED TV ramping up to an incredible 165Hz refresh.

TL;DR: LG has introduced its 2025 OLED evo TVs, featuring the flagship G5 series with a 165Hz refresh rate, ideal for gaming. The M5 series includes a Zero Connect Box for wireless connectivity. The G5 series boasts enhanced brightness with Brightness Booster Ultimate technology. New models support Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation and use the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 for improved picture and sound quality.

LG has just unveiled its fleet of 2025 OLED evo TVs including its new flagship G5 series, with up to a huge 165Hz refresh rate, ready for big-screen gaming on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 32GB graphics card.

The new M5 series is the latest to use LG's in-house Zero Connect Box, which is a wireless link between your TV and your PC, gaming consoles, streaming boxes, and other external devices. LG will have its new M5 OLED available in 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, and a monster 97-inch depending on your budget... the M5 series OLED TVs will have up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

LG's new G5 series OLED is even brighter, with the company boasting about its new Brightness Booster Ultimate technology that "enhances light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms to achieve brightness three times higher than conventional OLED models". It's not the brightness that has my heart, but the huge 165Hz refresh rate, something LG is also proud of as it's an industry first for a huge TV.

The new LG OLED G5 series models will be available in sizes between 55 inches and 83 inches, but the 48-inch and 97-inch G5 series TVs will also roll out, but they won't feature the same peak brightness.

LG's latest OLED evo 4K TVs also now support Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation, which is an advanced version of Filmmaker Mode developed in collaboration between LG and the creative community. This new feature accurately detects the lighting conditions of the viewing environment and automatically adjusts the picture settings to maintain the filmmaker's original intent, delivering a "truly cinematic experience in various lighting conditions".

Inside, LG will be using its advanced Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2, which the company details: "the 2025 OLED evo models provide enhanced picture and sound quality. Deep learning algorithms meticulously analyze and refine low-resolution and low-quality images, enhancing them to a higher definition with pixel-level precision for natural and sharper visuals. Additionally, Dynamic Tone Mapping Professional offers expert-level control over HDR10 content for professional creators, allowing precise customization and fine-tuning of images for accurate color and detail representation in all viewing environments".