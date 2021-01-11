All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

LG plans new 20-inch and 30-inch OLED monitors for PC gaming

LG might have a behemoth 83-inch OLED, but there are plans a 20-inch and 30-inch OLED sometime in the future for PC gaming.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 7:32 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

LG might have a transparent OLED TV, a new 83-inch OLED, its smallest OLED TV at 42 inches -- but the company has also teased some future PC gaming displays using OLED technology.

LG plans new 20-inch and 30-inch OLED monitors for PC gaming 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Korea Herald reports that in addition to the new 83- and 42-inch OLED models, the company is making 20-inch and 30-inch sized OLEDs for PC gaming. The Korea Herald writes: "In addition to the new 83- and 42-inch OLED models, LG Display also seeks to roll out 20-inch and 30-inch sized models for OLEDs in the future, targeting the premium mid-size panel market related to gaming, mobility and computer monitors".

The new 20- and 30-inch OLED gaming monitors will help drive mainstream OLED adoption, which is what we need. OLED is truly beautiful, and the next big step in display technology that will go mainstream in 2021 and 2022.

NEWS SOURCE:koreaherald.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.