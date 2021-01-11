LG plans new 20-inch and 30-inch OLED monitors for PC gaming

LG might have a behemoth 83-inch OLED, but there are plans a 20-inch and 30-inch OLED sometime in the future for PC gaming.

LG might have a transparent OLED TV, a new 83-inch OLED, its smallest OLED TV at 42 inches -- but the company has also teased some future PC gaming displays using OLED technology.

The Korea Herald reports that in addition to the new 83- and 42-inch OLED models, the company is making 20-inch and 30-inch sized OLEDs for PC gaming. The Korea Herald writes: "In addition to the new 83- and 42-inch OLED models, LG Display also seeks to roll out 20-inch and 30-inch sized models for OLEDs in the future, targeting the premium mid-size panel market related to gaming, mobility and computer monitors".

The new 20- and 30-inch OLED gaming monitors will help drive mainstream OLED adoption, which is what we need. OLED is truly beautiful, and the next big step in display technology that will go mainstream in 2021 and 2022.