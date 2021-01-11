ASUS says its ROG gaming monitors with HDMI 2.1 are 'coming soon'

ASUS will be debuting a new family of ROG gaming monitors with next-gen HDMI 2.1 connectivity, offering 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz.

Back in August 2020, we had ASUS announcing an unnamed ROG gaming monitor that packed HDMI 2.1 connectivity at up to 48Gbps, and now the company is officially teasing a ROG monitors with HDMI 2.1 are "coming soon" -- with what I'm sure will be an announcement right around the corner at the all-virtual CES 2021.

We should expect some new high-end ASUS ROG gaming monitors offering not just super-high-end 4K 120Hz monitors, but other features like 10-bit color, the latest in HDR technology, G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and so much more. HDMI 2.1 is also capable of 5K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz, all over a single cable.

ASUS will most likely push boundaries with HDMI 2.1 gaming monitors and its ROG brand, so expect 4K 144Hz and beyond, where we might see 4K 160/175/200Hz or something like that -- maybe 1440p and beyond 275Hz with something like 300/320/360Hz. Imagine that.

We already know that ASUS should be preparing the PG32UQX, which was teased in October 2020 as a 32-inch Mini-LED powered 4K 144Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1 connectivity. You can read more on that here.

We'll know more in the coming days.