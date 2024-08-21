ASUS unveils a world's first OLED gaming monitor at Gamescom 2024

ASUS just unveiled the world's first OLED gaming monitor at Games 2024, along with two more variants that push the 1440p envelope even further.

Gamescom 2024 has officially kicked off and ASUS has unveiled three brand new gaming monitors, with one of them being a world's first.

ASUS unveils a world's first OLED gaming monitor at Gamescom 2024 6515656
ASUS has officially unveiled the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP, the world's first 1440p 480 Hz OLED monitor, and it features a 26.5-inch anti-glare WOLED panel that ASUS writes in its press release uses a new RWGB subpixel layout for clearer text. Additionally, the PG27AQDP comes with AI Assistant, which includes a bunch of AI features such as AI Visual, AI Crosshair, AI Sniper, AI ShadowBoost and the MOBA Map Helper to "enhance gameplay".

Next is the ROG Swift OLED XG27ACDNG, another 26.5-inch 1440p gaming monitor, but instead has a QD-OLED panel at 360Hz refresh rate, and a different stand. The new stand comes with a mobile phone slot. Additionally, the XG27ACDNG has a 0.03ms response time, Dynamic Brightness Boost, AI Visual, a USB-C port with 90-watt Power Delivery, and much more.

ASUS unveils a world's first OLED gaming monitor at Gamescom 2024 622626
ASUS unveils a world's first OLED gaming monitor at Gamescom 2024 1655
Lastly, the ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNR, a new Ultrafast IPS pane; gaming monitor that features a 360Hz refresh rate, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and VRR support. The PG27AQNR is 27-inch gaming monitor that will become available in Q4 2024. As for the world's first QHD 480Hz gaming monitor, the PG27AQDP will retail at $999, while the XG27ACDNG will hit shelves in Q4, 2024. No prices were mentioned for the PG27AQNR and the XG27ACDNG.

ASUS unveils a world's first OLED gaming monitor at Gamescom 2024 266262
ASUS unveils a world's first OLED gaming monitor at Gamescom 2024 266615
NEWS SOURCE:press.asus.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

