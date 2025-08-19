ASUS unveils new OLED gaming monitor that's 15% brighter and has a 60% longer lifespan

ASUS has unveiled a new 27-inch OLED gaming monitor, the company says is 15% brighter than traditional OLED monitors and lasts 60% longer.

ASUS has kicked off Gamescom 2025 by unveiling a selection of new products, and one of those is the ROG Strix OLED XG27AQWMG, one of two brand-new gaming monitors.

The XG27AQWMG is rocking ASUS's brand new Tandem WOLED technology, which enables the panel to be 15% brighter, up to 1500 nits, while using less power than a traditional OLED display. The Tandem WOLED technology means two light-emitting layers that are working simultaneously, enabling the image to reach new levels of brightness in OLED panels. One of the biggest concerns with increasing the brightness of OLED panels is the increased risk of burn-in, and the general lifespan of the monitor being reduced.

However, ASUS writes in its press release that its new Tandem WOLED technology can achieve a 15% higher brightness, 25% more color volume compared to an equivalent QD-OLED panel, while maintaining a 60% longer lifespan when compared to standard OLED panels. So, Tandem WOLED introduces a brighter visual, while increasing the total lifespan of the panel.

As for the specifications, the XG27AQWMG is a 27-inch monitor that features a 2560 x 1440p (QHD) resolution with a native refresh rate of 280Hz. The XG27AQWMG also has a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, 99.5% DCI-P3 gamut coverage, true 10-bit color, and a range of connectivity options. ASUS writes that it features an HDMI 2.1 port, DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), and a USB Hub. Moreover, the stand for the XG27AQWMG is 30% smaller than the previous 27-inch XG monitors.