ASUS announces world's first HDMI 2.1-capable 4K 120Hz gaming monitor

ASUS has just announced an unnamed ROG gaming monitor, the world's first HDMI 2.1-certified gaming monitor that has HDMI 2.1 bandwidth pushing 48Gbps. This makes it support 4K at up to 120Hz, previously exclusive to DisplayPort.

This is the perfect gaming monitor for next-gen consoles in the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X, or upcoming next-gen NVIDIA Ampere GeForce RTX 3000 series and AMD RDNA 2 aka Big Navi graphics cards with HDMI 2.1 when they launch over the coming months and into 2021.

ASUS has baked in Auto Low Latency that allows consoles to control the processing mode of the display, where it will be able to prioritize either low latency or processing quality depending on what you're doing at the time.

Brian Shih, Vice President of Logo & HW Validation Consulting at Allion Labs, explained: "ROG is the first partner to provide a HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor for certification. As a leading test lab in the world, it's our mission to assure products or services before they are launched. We are thrilled to be part of the success of ROG and this groundbreaking gaming monitor".

ASUS will be launching a bunch of different sizes of HDMI 2.1-certified 4K 120Hz gaming monitors in its ROG family, with a 27-inch, 32-inch, and huge 43-inch models all on the way.

There's no word on pricing or an exact ETA just yet.