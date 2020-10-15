NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Get in the game with XPG - keyboard, headset and mouse pad

ASUS PG32UQX revealed: 32-inch 4K 144Hz Mini-LED monitor with HDMI 2.1

The new ASUS ROG Strix PG32UQX has a large 32-inch Mini-LED panel, native 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh with HDMI 2.1.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 15 2020 7:29 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ASUS has kinda accidentally revealed its new ROG Strix PG32UQX gaming monitor, which has appeared on a listing on Chinese Taobao.

ASUS PG32UQX revealed: 32-inch 4K 144Hz Mini-LED monitor with HDMI 2.1 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new ROG Strix PG32UQX gaming monitor has a large 32-inch Mini-LED panel, with 10-bit color, 1000:1 contrast ratio and 4ms gray-to-gray response time. The 32-inch Mini-LED panel has a native 4K resolution and super-fast 144Hz refresh rate.

One of the key parts of the new monitor is that it rocks HDMI 2.1 connectivity, which you would use over the DisplayPort 1.4 connector. It also means the new ROG Strix PG32UQX gaming monitor can be used with the next-gen Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as well as Sony's new PlayStation 5.

The seller has the ASUS ROG Strix PG32UQX is listed for $6400.

ASUS PG32UQX revealed: 32-inch 4K 144Hz Mini-LED monitor with HDMI 2.1 02 | TweakTown.comASUS PG32UQX revealed: 32-inch 4K 144Hz Mini-LED monitor with HDMI 2.1 03 | TweakTown.com

ASUS PG32UQX specifications

  • 32-inch IPS 10-bit 144Hz G-Sync panel
  • 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution 163PPI
  • 1152 zone Mini-LED
  • VESA DisplayHDR 1400 Ceritification
  • >90% DCI-P3 color accuracy
  • HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4
  • ULMB (Ultra Low Motion Blur Reduction)
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2020) Gaming Laptop

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1499.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/15/2020 at 6:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.