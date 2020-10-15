ASUS PG32UQX revealed: 32-inch 4K 144Hz Mini-LED monitor with HDMI 2.1
The new ASUS ROG Strix PG32UQX has a large 32-inch Mini-LED panel, native 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh with HDMI 2.1.
Published Thu, Oct 15 2020 7:29 PM CDT
ASUS has kinda accidentally revealed its new ROG Strix PG32UQX gaming monitor, which has appeared on a listing on Chinese Taobao.
The new ROG Strix PG32UQX gaming monitor has a large 32-inch Mini-LED panel, with 10-bit color, 1000:1 contrast ratio and 4ms gray-to-gray response time. The 32-inch Mini-LED panel has a native 4K resolution and super-fast 144Hz refresh rate.
One of the key parts of the new monitor is that it rocks HDMI 2.1 connectivity, which you would use over the DisplayPort 1.4 connector. It also means the new ROG Strix PG32UQX gaming monitor can be used with the next-gen Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as well as Sony's new PlayStation 5.
The seller has the ASUS ROG Strix PG32UQX is listed for $6400.
ASUS PG32UQX specifications
- 32-inch IPS 10-bit 144Hz G-Sync panel
- 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution 163PPI
- 1152 zone Mini-LED
- VESA DisplayHDR 1400 Ceritification
- >90% DCI-P3 color accuracy
- HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4
- ULMB (Ultra Low Motion Blur Reduction)
