ASUS ROG NUC 2025: up to Core Ultra 9 275HX, GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU in a tiny 3L chassis

ASUS unveils its new ROG NUC 2025: a new compact gaming PC with up to the Core Ultra 9 275HX, GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU in a 3L chassis.

ASUS unveiled the ROG NUC 2025 at CES 2025, featuring a compact 3L chassis with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. It supports up to 96GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. The system includes advanced cooling, customizable ARGB lighting, and extensive connectivity options.

ASUS made its ROG NUC 2025 compact gaming PC official at CES 2025, packing powerhouse components inside of a tiny 3L chassis. Check it out:

The new ASUS ROG NUC features up to Intel's new Core Ultra 9 275HX processor (24 threads with 8 Performance Cores + 16 Efficiency cores) clocking in at up to 5.5GHz and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR7 memory. The system ships with 16GB of RAM but supports up to 96GB of DDR5-6400 memory, and rocks a 1TB Gen4 SSD (which can be upgraded to a 2TB Gen4 SSD).

ASUS has "silent cooling" inside of the ROG NUC 2025 model with an easy-to-upgrade tool-less chassis, and coming in a compact 282.4mm x 187.7mm x 56.5mm (bottom 146mm). ASUS includes a dedicated heatsink for the SSD to ensure optimal temperatures from your RAM and SSD, with a dedicated CPU fan enhancing cooling performance handling up to 135W.

The compact 3G ROG NUC 2025 system uses 3 x fans and a dual vapor chamber cooler for "remarkable silence even under stress", with ASUS saying this "effectively dissipates heat, maintaining cool and quiet operation for sustained peak performance". Customizable ARGB lighting increases the aesthetic appeal of the system, letting gamers tweak their RGB lighting through Aura Sync and Armoury Crate.

On the back, we've got plenty of connectivity starting with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.1, and 4 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) ports on the back. There's also wired 2.5GbE ethernet, too. On the front, we've got RGB lighting (of course) with a USB Gen 3.2 Type-C port, dual USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

ASUS including the new DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20 ports provides you with next-level gaming monitors, pumping 4K at up to an incrediblly smooth 240Hz without Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology.

ASUS allows you to unlock hardcore gaming power from its new ROG NUG with tools like ROG BIOS and overclocking as well as Armoury Crate software letting you overclock the ROG NUC with comprehensive manual tuning, real-time performance monitoring, and presets for specific games.

RAM and SSD upgrades are easy for the ASUS ROG NUC, with a quick-access design with a simple thumbscrew letting you upgrade the DDR5 SO-DIMM modules with up to 96GB, and M.2 modules for up to 2TB of Gen4 SSD storage.