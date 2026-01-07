ASUS snags world's first at CES 2026 with new Tandem RGB OLED gaming monitor

ASUS has showcased three new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2026, with one claiming a world's first in ultrawide gaming monitor experiences.

TL;DR: ASUS unveiled three advanced gaming monitors at CES 2026 featuring RGB stripe OLED technology for enhanced brightness, color accuracy, and texture. The lineup includes the 27-inch PG27UCWM with 4K 240Hz, and two 34-inch ultrawide models with high refresh rates and OLED Care to prevent burn-in, boosting display longevity.

ASUS has unleashed a wave of new products at CES 2026, and two that stood out amongst the slew of announcements were three new cutting-edge gaming monitors.

The three new monitors are the ROG Swift PG27UCWM, the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDN, and the ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS. Each of these new gaming monitors comes with RGB stripe OLED technology which makes improvements to the level of brightness each pixel can display, and the color accuracy. The end result is an image that has improved color accuracy and general texture. The improvement is significant for text clarity, with ASUS writing, "Say goodbye to color fringing, distortion, and image sticking."

The PG27UCWM is the 27-inch model debuting with this Tandem OLED technology, which has been paired with a 4K 240Hz panel capable of switching to 1080p at 480Hz. Additionally, the PG27UCWM has a 0.03ms (GtG) response time, 1x DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20, and HDMI 2.1 ports. The PG34WCDN is an ultrawide monitor that features a 1800R curvature, WQHD resolution, and BlackShield film, and Tandem RGB OLED, marking what ASUS is claiming to be a world's first.

Also in the 34-inch is the XG34WCDMS, a cut-down version of the PG34WCDN as it features a maximum refresh rate of 280Hz, and 15W power delivery charging versus the 90W on the PG34WCDN. Each of these new OLEDs come with ASUS's OLED Care suite, which is a bunch of features designed to reduce the likelihood of burn-in occurring.

One of the more prominent features is the Neo Proximity Sensor, which detects when a user has walked away from the display, triggering its hibernation where the screen is automatically turned off, giving a break to the pixels and improving panel longevity.