Crysis Remastered 2.0 update includes ray tracing improvements

Crytek is pushing out a new update for Crysis Remastered, providing new content, performance improvements, bug fixes, and more to the game on all platforms.

Crysis Remastered's new v2.0 update includes a new 'Ascension' level, aim assist for controllers, improvements to both ray tracing and CPU optimizations. Bug fixes ahoy here as well, with Crysis Remastered in what should be a much better state.

General

The level 'Ascension' has been added.

Added an option to enable aim assist - only when using a controller.

Performance