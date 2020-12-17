Crysis Remastered 2.0 update includes ray tracing improvements
Crytek pushes out new Crysis Remastered patch for all platforms, which packs new content, performance improvements, and more.
@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 17 2020 11:37 PM CST
Crytek is pushing out a new update for Crysis Remastered, providing new content, performance improvements, bug fixes, and more to the game on all platforms.
Crysis Remastered's new v2.0 update includes a new 'Ascension' level, aim assist for controllers, improvements to both ray tracing and CPU optimizations. Bug fixes ahoy here as well, with Crysis Remastered in what should be a much better state.
General
- The level 'Ascension' has been added.
- Added an option to enable aim assist - only when using a controller.
Performance
- Improvements made to the shadow quality and lighting on 'Very High' and 'Can it run Crysis settings'.
- Some small CPU optimizations.
- Improvements made to RayTracing.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
Newsletter Subscription