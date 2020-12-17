All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Crysis Remastered 2.0 update includes ray tracing improvements

Crytek pushes out new Crysis Remastered patch for all platforms, which packs new content, performance improvements, and more.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 17 2020 11:37 PM CST
Crytek is pushing out a new update for Crysis Remastered, providing new content, performance improvements, bug fixes, and more to the game on all platforms.

Crysis Remastered's new v2.0 update includes a new 'Ascension' level, aim assist for controllers, improvements to both ray tracing and CPU optimizations. Bug fixes ahoy here as well, with Crysis Remastered in what should be a much better state.

General

  • The level 'Ascension' has been added.
  • Added an option to enable aim assist - only when using a controller.

Performance

  • Improvements made to the shadow quality and lighting on 'Very High' and 'Can it run Crysis settings'.
  • Some small CPU optimizations.
  • Improvements made to RayTracing.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

