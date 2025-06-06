Bethesda promises a fix is coming soon for performance issues in Oblivion Remastered

Two patches are inbound, one of which is now being tested, but the second patch that delivers the important performance fixes is further away.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Bethesda is releasing two updates for Oblivion Remastered to fix major bugs and improve performance across all platforms. The first patch, now in beta and planned to roll out on June 11, addresses some nasty bugs including the game freezing when Alt-Tabbing, and resolves some showstoppers with quests. Details on the second performance-focused update are coming soon, we're told. Bethesda is releasing two updates for Oblivion Remastered to fix major bugs and improve performance across all platforms. The first patch, now in beta and planned to roll out on June 11, addresses some nasty bugs including the game freezing when Alt-Tabbing, and resolves some showstoppers with quests. Details on the second performance-focused update are coming soon, we're told.

Bethesda has informed us that it's working on two updates in order to fix a raft of problems with Oblivion Remastered (across all platforms), one of which is in Steam beta now.

2

Oblivion Remastered has made quite an impact since it was shadow dropped (Image Credit: Bethesda)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It's the second patch that most Oblivion Remastered players will have their eyes firmly locked on, though, which is further down the line.

That's the update which Bethesda notes will "focus on performance" although we don't get any details about exactly what it'll address yet. That info is coming, mind, hopefully before too long.

As for the first patch, as mentioned that's currently out in beta, and it's planned to be rolled out on June 11.

Bethesda tells us this will be focused on smoothing over broken quests, as well as other major bugs and "quality of life fixes."

The system bugs which are addressed by this first update for Oblivion Remastered are as follows:

Fix player settings being reset when updating Settings

Fix XCloud mirroring settings from PC to XBOX

Fix for infinite loading issues

Fix for freezing when pressing Alt+Tab

Fix autosaving creating a new group of saves

Fix for old save files being renamed when the character is renamed at the Sewer exit

Fix for small Display Resolution sizes not showing correctly in Windowed Mode

There are some important cures here, then, such as the fix for the game freezing up when Alt-Tabbing, and the resolution for nasty infinite loading issues in particular.

Oblivion Remastered has been well-received on the whole as a surprise release from Bethesda - well, it would've been a surprise if the leakers hadn't picked up on it - but glitches have been a source of frustration.

AMD GPU owners have been victims of one particularly weird bug where flickering blue lights appear in trees at night, but that's up to Team Red to fix with its drivers - which hasn't happened yet.