Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered's first big post-launch update is here

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
The recent surprise announcement and release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, which recreates the iconic 2006 Bethesda RPG in Unreal Engine 5, has been one of the year's biggest releases. With new and returning players diving back into the game, although the response has been positive, the release still contained several bugs, performance issues, and missing quality of life features.
The good news is that the game is set to receive two major patches and updates in the coming weeks. The first will focus on major bugs, quest blockers, and quality-of-life fixes, and the second will focus on performance. Developed by Virtuos in partnership with Bethesda Game Studios, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Update 1.1 is now available in Steam Beta.
The patch notes can be found below. Some of the highlights are that the Local Map is now standard inside interior spaces and that the first-person camera is no longer set above the player's head. Here are the full Update 1.1 release notes.
GENERAL
- Enabled ToggleHudVisibility and ShowHud console commands
UI
- Fix for missing text when installing the Deluxe Upgrade
- Fix 'Skip' button not showing correctly during intro
- Fix for Redguard Origin stats being reversed
- Fix for not automatically showing Local Map when inside interior spaces
- Fix for being unable to name Enchanted items when using a controller
- Fix punctuation issues in Chinese translation
- Localized string fixes
- Fix for interacting with Daedric Shrines not displaying subtitles
CRASHES
- Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Vilverin
- Fix crash when exploring Crayfish Cave
- Fix crash when fighting Stunted Scamps
- Fix crash when paying the fine after stealing in Castle Bravil
- Fix for crash when loading Quicksaves
- Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Mortal Camp
- Fix for crash when loading a save in Quill-Weave's house
- Fix crash when rapidly switching between Quality and Performance modes
- Fix crash when storing items in a chest in Frostcrag Spire
- Fix crash when creating multiple potions at once using stolen ingredients
- Fix various CPU crashes
GAMEPLAY
- Fix player animation issues when mounting horses
- Fix High Chancellor Ocato arms not animating
- Fix Shambles' animations getting stuck when attacking
- Fix for Staff of Sheogorath not freezing enemies
- Fix for Cap'n Dugal not spawning
- Fix for Light spells not showing VFX
- Fix for offset Map Markers when running on a secondary monitor
- Fix for Local Map being blank when opening
- Fix Peryite Shrine's voiceover being cut off
- Fix for First Person camera being set above the player's head
- Fix for Chameleon VFX being stuck on player
- Fix for player's skin textures not matching when infected with a disease
SYSTEM
- Fix player settings being reset when updating Settings
- Fix XCloud mirroring settings from PC to XBOX
- Fix for infinite loading issues
- Fix for freezing when pressing Alt+Tab
- Fix autosaving creating a new group of saves
- Fix for old save files being renamed when the character is renamed at the Sewer exit
- Fix for small Display Resolution sizes not showing correctly in Windowed Mode
QUESTS
- The Battle for Kvatch - Fix Savlian becoming stuck after Castle Courtyard fight
- A Knife in the Dark - Fix for Vincente Valtieri losing his hair
- Finding the Thieves Guild - Fix for NPCs not appearing
- The Sunken One - Fix for a Diary page being hidden under a bowl
- The Elven Maiden - Fix for crash when Hieronymus Lex attempts to take Llathasa's Bust out of the cupboard in Myvryna Arano's house
Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a bit longer for the performance patch, as this is one of the key issues for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on both PC and consoles, an erratic frame-rate and stuttering, no matter the quality setting or graphics mode.
Hopefully, this is just the beginning, or there will be more updates, as we'd love to see Virtuos and Bethesda Game Studios modify some of the game's systems and mechanics, like level-scaling and difficulty. Recently, Bethesda asked the community what features or changes it would like to see, and we collated the top responses here.