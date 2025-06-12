Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered's first big post-launch update is here

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Update 1.1 is rolling out now on PC, bringing a number of bug fixes and quality of life updates to the game.

The recent surprise announcement and release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, which recreates the iconic 2006 Bethesda RPG in Unreal Engine 5, has been one of the year's biggest releases. With new and returning players diving back into the game, although the response has been positive, the release still contained several bugs, performance issues, and missing quality of life features.

The good news is that the game is set to receive two major patches and updates in the coming weeks. The first will focus on major bugs, quest blockers, and quality-of-life fixes, and the second will focus on performance. Developed by Virtuos in partnership with Bethesda Game Studios, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Update 1.1 is now available in Steam Beta.

The patch notes can be found below. Some of the highlights are that the Local Map is now standard inside interior spaces and that the first-person camera is no longer set above the player's head. Here are the full Update 1.1 release notes.

GENERAL Enabled ToggleHudVisibility and ShowHud console commands UI Fix for missing text when installing the Deluxe Upgrade

Fix 'Skip' button not showing correctly during intro

Fix for Redguard Origin stats being reversed

Fix for not automatically showing Local Map when inside interior spaces

Fix for being unable to name Enchanted items when using a controller

Fix punctuation issues in Chinese translation

Localized string fixes

Fix for interacting with Daedric Shrines not displaying subtitles CRASHES Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Vilverin

Fix crash when exploring Crayfish Cave

Fix crash when fighting Stunted Scamps

Fix crash when paying the fine after stealing in Castle Bravil

Fix for crash when loading Quicksaves

Fix crash when loading after fast travel to Mortal Camp

Fix for crash when loading a save in Quill-Weave's house

Fix crash when rapidly switching between Quality and Performance modes

Fix crash when storing items in a chest in Frostcrag Spire

Fix crash when creating multiple potions at once using stolen ingredients

Fix various CPU crashes GAMEPLAY Fix player animation issues when mounting horses

Fix High Chancellor Ocato arms not animating

Fix Shambles' animations getting stuck when attacking

Fix for Staff of Sheogorath not freezing enemies

Fix for Cap'n Dugal not spawning

Fix for Light spells not showing VFX

Fix for offset Map Markers when running on a secondary monitor

Fix for Local Map being blank when opening

Fix Peryite Shrine's voiceover being cut off

Fix for First Person camera being set above the player's head

Fix for Chameleon VFX being stuck on player

Fix for player's skin textures not matching when infected with a disease SYSTEM Fix player settings being reset when updating Settings

Fix XCloud mirroring settings from PC to XBOX

Fix for infinite loading issues

Fix for freezing when pressing Alt+Tab

Fix autosaving creating a new group of saves

Fix for old save files being renamed when the character is renamed at the Sewer exit

Fix for small Display Resolution sizes not showing correctly in Windowed Mode QUESTS The Battle for Kvatch - Fix Savlian becoming stuck after Castle Courtyard fight

A Knife in the Dark - Fix for Vincente Valtieri losing his hair

Finding the Thieves Guild - Fix for NPCs not appearing

The Sunken One - Fix for a Diary page being hidden under a bowl

The Elven Maiden - Fix for crash when Hieronymus Lex attempts to take Llathasa's Bust out of the cupboard in Myvryna Arano's house

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a bit longer for the performance patch, as this is one of the key issues for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on both PC and consoles, an erratic frame-rate and stuttering, no matter the quality setting or graphics mode.

Hopefully, this is just the beginning, or there will be more updates, as we'd love to see Virtuos and Bethesda Game Studios modify some of the game's systems and mechanics, like level-scaling and difficulty. Recently, Bethesda asked the community what features or changes it would like to see, and we collated the top responses here.