Crysis Remastered is now out on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4

Crysis Remastered has just hit the PC, with the download of the game on the Epic Games Store weighing in at a not-so-bad 20GB.

The day has come: Crysis Remastered is here and now available for download on the PC through the Epic Games Store, and on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Crysis Remastered weighs in at just 20GB, which is great to see in a sea of insanely huge games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which is a mammoth 200GB download. The Crysis Remastered launch trailer is above for your viewing pleasure.

I just want to see what that 'Can it Run Crysis?' graphics mode is like, I guess we'll have to wait and see -- I've just purchased and downloaded it now and will be running it on my fresh new GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card (my review on that here).