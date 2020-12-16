CDPR reduces dildos from turning up as 'random loot' in Cyberpunk 2077

CD PROJEKT RED confirms it is working on reducing the amount of dildos that spawn in Cyberpunk 2077, as it's too much right now.

If you've played Cyberpunk 2077 enough then you will have come across some sex shops by now, but some players are seeing a "distracting" amount of dildos everywhere. Yeah, you read that right -- Cyberpunk 2077 has a dildo infestation problem.

While I've got some screenshots below of my adventures into just a single sex shop in Cyberpunk 2077, other players of CD PROJEKT RED's huge new RPG are noticing some major dildo problems. Dildos are turning up in random places in their games, including street corners, restaurants and everything in between.

The reason? In an email to Kotaku, Cyberpunk 2077 senior quest designer Philipp Weber explained: "We wanted Night City to be pretty open sexually where something by today's standards might be taboo or kinky is very normal and commonplace by 2077 standards". I guess that includes as many dildos as possible, eh?

Weber said that the recent Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix "may" have made some tweaks to the number of dildos being spawned into the game, with Weber adding: "The second reason for the high amount of dildos in the world is because they can spawn as random loot, and we were still tweaking those settings, so especially during the early reviews, the amount of dildos in the game world was pretty high. We're going to adjust them so that the dildos don't appear too out of place/context and distracting and more where they should be by design".

NSFW: these images are raunchy AF