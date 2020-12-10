ASUS confirms Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC, liquid cooled Big Navi
ASUS confirms water-cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC, 240mm radiator + kick ass Big Navi water cooled GPU performance.
ASUS has just unveiled its new Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC graphics card, a custom liquid-cooled Big Navi beast that will surely be one of the best RDNA 2-powered cards money can buy (if you can buy it) when it drops. Check it out:
The new Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC joins the just-released Radeon RX 6800 XT ROG STRIX LC graphics card, except this has the Radeon RX 6900 XT underneath. We still have the 16GB of GDDR6 memory, etc -- with my review on the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT reference card for your viewing pleasure here.
ASUS is requiring 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, normal display connectivity (so 2 x DP 1.4 + 1 x HDMI 2.1 + USB Type-C). But what ASUS is doing huge here is the massive AIO cooler with a 240mm external radiator, with 60cm tubing -- it requires two additional cables (power + RGB) so there are a lot of cables into your PC with this card.
- Full-coverage cold plate brings liquid cooling to GPU die and memory
- On-board cooling for power-delivery is handled by a blower-style fan and low-profile heat sink.
- 240mm radiator balances compatibility and performance.
- 600mm tubing for compatibility with EATX chassis and alternative mounts
- Super Alloy Power II includes premium alloy chokes, solid polymer capacitors, and an array of high-current power stages.
- ASUS FanConnect II equips a hybrid-controlled fan header for optimal system cooling.
- GPU Tweak II provides intuitive performance tweaking, thermal controls, and system monitoring.
No pricing or detailed specs for GPU clocks, etc just yet.
