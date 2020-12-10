ASUS confirms Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC, liquid cooled Big Navi

ASUS has just unveiled its new Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC graphics card, a custom liquid-cooled Big Navi beast that will surely be one of the best RDNA 2-powered cards money can buy (if you can buy it) when it drops. Check it out:

The new Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC joins the just-released Radeon RX 6800 XT ROG STRIX LC graphics card, except this has the Radeon RX 6900 XT underneath. We still have the 16GB of GDDR6 memory, etc -- with my review on the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT reference card for your viewing pleasure here.

ASUS is requiring 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, normal display connectivity (so 2 x DP 1.4 + 1 x HDMI 2.1 + USB Type-C). But what ASUS is doing huge here is the massive AIO cooler with a 240mm external radiator, with 60cm tubing -- it requires two additional cables (power + RGB) so there are a lot of cables into your PC with this card.

Full-coverage cold plate brings liquid cooling to GPU die and memory

On-board cooling for power-delivery is handled by a blower-style fan and low-profile heat sink.

240mm radiator balances compatibility and performance.

600mm tubing for compatibility with EATX chassis and alternative mounts

Super Alloy Power II includes premium alloy chokes, solid polymer capacitors, and an array of high-current power stages.

ASUS FanConnect II equips a hybrid-controlled fan header for optimal system cooling.

GPU Tweak II provides intuitive performance tweaking, thermal controls, and system monitoring.

No pricing or detailed specs for GPU clocks, etc just yet.