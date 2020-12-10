All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS confirms Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC, liquid cooled Big Navi

ASUS confirms water-cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC, 240mm radiator + kick ass Big Navi water cooled GPU performance.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 10 2020 7:42 PM CST
ASUS has just unveiled its new Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC graphics card, a custom liquid-cooled Big Navi beast that will surely be one of the best RDNA 2-powered cards money can buy (if you can buy it) when it drops. Check it out:

ASUS confirms Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC, liquid cooled Big Navi 05 | TweakTown.com
The new Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC joins the just-released Radeon RX 6800 XT ROG STRIX LC graphics card, except this has the Radeon RX 6900 XT underneath. We still have the 16GB of GDDR6 memory, etc -- with my review on the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT reference card for your viewing pleasure here.

ASUS is requiring 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, normal display connectivity (so 2 x DP 1.4 + 1 x HDMI 2.1 + USB Type-C). But what ASUS is doing huge here is the massive AIO cooler with a 240mm external radiator, with 60cm tubing -- it requires two additional cables (power + RGB) so there are a lot of cables into your PC with this card.

ASUS confirms Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC, liquid cooled Big Navi 10 | TweakTown.com
ASUS confirms Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC, liquid cooled Big Navi 02 | TweakTown.com
  • Full-coverage cold plate brings liquid cooling to GPU die and memory
  • On-board cooling for power-delivery is handled by a blower-style fan and low-profile heat sink.
  • 240mm radiator balances compatibility and performance.
  • 600mm tubing for compatibility with EATX chassis and alternative mounts
  • Super Alloy Power II includes premium alloy chokes, solid polymer capacitors, and an array of high-current power stages.
  • ASUS FanConnect II equips a hybrid-controlled fan header for optimal system cooling.
  • GPU Tweak II provides intuitive performance tweaking, thermal controls, and system monitoring.

No pricing or detailed specs for GPU clocks, etc just yet.

ASUS confirms Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC, liquid cooled Big Navi 04 | TweakTown.com
ASUS confirms Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC, liquid cooled Big Navi 03 | TweakTown.com
ASUS confirms Radeon RX 6900 XT ROG STRIX LC, liquid cooled Big Navi 07 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

