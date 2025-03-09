All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD's mainstream RDNA 4 GPU, the Radeon RX 9060 X, to launch with 8GB and 16GB options

AMD's mainstream RDNA 4 GPU, the Radeon RX 9060 XT, will launch with two variants - one with 8GB and one with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

AMD's mainstream RDNA 4 GPU, the Radeon RX 9060 X, to launch with 8GB and 16GB options
TL;DR: AMD's upcoming RDNA 4 GPUs, including the Radeon RX 9060 XT, will target the mainstream market with 8GB and 16GB GDDR6 memory variants. Expected to launch in Q2 2025, these GPUs will feature improved ray-tracing and AI performance, competing with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 series. They will include HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1a ports.

AMD's next RDNA 4 GPUs will target the mainstream market. A new leak from ACER (via Videocardz) confirms the specs for the Radeon RX 9060 XT. Like the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, the GPU is expected to launch with two variants: one with 8GB of GDDR6 memory and one with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

AMD's new mainstream GPUs will massively upgrade ray-tracing and AI performance, image credit: AMD.
2

AMD's new mainstream GPUs will massively upgrade ray-tracing and AI performance, image credit: AMD.

Details on the GPU chip, configuration, and expected performance are all TBC, but we know all models will ship with a single 8-pin power connector with a recommended 500W power supply. The 8GB and 16GB of GDDR6 memory will also feature a speed of 20 Gbps (similar to the recent Radeon RX 9070 Series), on a slower 128-bit interface.

The listing confirms the display configuration: a single HDMI 2.1 port and two DisplayPort 2.1a ports. In addition to 8GB and 16GB variants, OC models will push the boost clock speed like we've seen with the Radeon RX 9070 Series.

It's expected that the Radeon RX 9060 XT and the still-to-be-confirmed Radeon RX 9060 will use a cut-down smaller Navi 44 chip as opposed to the more significant Navi 48 chip in the Radeon RX 9070 Series. During its big RDNA 4 reveal, where we got full details and pricing for the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT, AMD confirmed that the Radeon RX 9060 Series will launch in Q2 2025 - which would be sometime in April, May, or June.

These GPUs will compete with NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti, which rumors state will launch in April 2025. The Radeon RX 9060 XT will succeed the Radeon RX 7600 XT and target the mainstream GPU market, which is currently dominated by the GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 3060.

With RDNA 4's massive improvement to ray-tracing performance and the arrival of the new AI-powered FSR 4 Super Resolution or upscaling, we could be on the cusp of another Radeon RX 9070 XT moment where AMD provides an impressive and aggressively priced alternative. Stay tuned for more details as they emerge.

