Scope out this ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT liquid cooled card

This is the ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT LC (Liquid Cooled) graphics card, a dual-slot design with a 240mm radiator.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 22 2020 8:09 PM CST
ASUS is preparing its new ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT Liquid Cooled graphics card, check it out:

We have here a custom Radeon RX 6800 XT with hybrid cooling through an all-in-one (AIO) solution on a 240mm radiator. Normally we see thinner cards when they're liquid cooled, but ASUS has opted with a dual-slot design with what should be a larger, thicker blower-style cooler.

VideoCardz released the photos, adding that some of the renders "feature all the cabling necessary to provide power and RGB signal to the fans, and to put it midly, it does not look that great". VC notes that along with the dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors there will be 6 cables and 2 tubes.

There's no look at the backplate yet, but it would be nice if the design on the front of the card continues onto the back -- that would look pretty nice.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

