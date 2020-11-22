Scope out this ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT liquid cooled card

ASUS is preparing its new ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT Liquid Cooled graphics card, check it out:

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

We have here a custom Radeon RX 6800 XT with hybrid cooling through an all-in-one (AIO) solution on a 240mm radiator. Normally we see thinner cards when they're liquid cooled, but ASUS has opted with a dual-slot design with what should be a larger, thicker blower-style cooler.

VideoCardz released the photos, adding that some of the renders "feature all the cabling necessary to provide power and RGB signal to the fans, and to put it midly, it does not look that great". VC notes that along with the dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors there will be 6 cables and 2 tubes.

There's no look at the backplate yet, but it would be nice if the design on the front of the card continues onto the back -- that would look pretty nice.