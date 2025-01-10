All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

ASUS's updated TUF GAMING GPUs cover both GeForce RTX 50 Series and RDNA 4 cards

Soon we'll be able to see the identical looking ASUS TUF GAMING GeForce RTX 5070 Ti go head-to-head against the ASUS TUF GAMING Radeon RX 9070 XT.

ASUS's updated TUF GAMING GPUs cover both GeForce RTX 50 Series and RDNA 4 cards
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS's TUF GAMING GPUs are popular for their rugged design and military-grade components. The new models, including the GeForce RTX 5090 and Radeon RX 9070 XT, feature updated aesthetics and improved thermal performance. The NVIDIA models use a 16-pin power connector, while the Radeon models use three 8-pin connectors.

ASUS's large TUF GAMING GPUs are large, rugged, and popular options among PC gamers. With the arrival of the GeForce RTX 50 Series and Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs right around the corner, the TUF GAMING design has been overhauled to look better than ever.

ASUS TUF GAMING GeForce RTX 5090.
4

ASUS TUF GAMING GeForce RTX 5090.

It's still built with military-grade components, including ASUS's latest axial-tech fans. However, its metallic corners and open frame make it look like a high-powered sci-fi structure. At CES 2025, we saw the same design in the GeForce RTX 5090 form and one in the Radeon RX 9070 XT form.

The most significant difference, at a glance, is that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX models feature a single 16-pin power connector, while the RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9070 XT variant sports three traditional 8-pin power connectors.

ASUS TUF GAMING Radeon RX 9070 XT.
4

ASUS TUF GAMING Radeon RX 9070 XT.

What's cool is that you could theoretically put an identical-looking ASUS TUF GAMING GeForce RTX 5070 Ti head-to-head against the ASUS TUF GAMING Radeon RX 9070 XT in a range of benchmarks - which is not something you see every day.

All new TUF GAMING GPUs feature phase-change thermal compounds rather than thermal paste for better longevity and thermal performance. With NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce RTX 5070 and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti combo expected to launch in February, it looks like we could be seeing the new Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT TUF GAMING cards arrive later this month - if the rumors are true.

ASUS's updated TUF GAMING GPUs cover both GeForce RTX 50 Series and RDNA 4 cards 4
4

It's unclear if ASUS will release additional RDNA 4 models outside the TUF GAMING variant we saw at CES. We saw many new models and updated designs on the GeForce RTX side.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

