CDPR: if you buy Cyberpunk 2077 on GOG, we get 100% of the sales

CD PROJEKT RED will take 100% of the sales of Cyberpunk 2077 if its purchased from GOG.com, 70% from Steam, Xbox, PlayStation.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Dec 6 2020 9:21 PM CST
CD PROJEKT RED has reminded gamers that if they buy the game from GOG.com then they, the developer, will take 100% of the sales -- versus taking just 70% from other platforms.

In a new tweet the team said that if you purchase Cyberpunk 2077 through GOG.com then they will get all of the sales, which is what a lot of gamers like to support. Other platofrms like Steam, Xbox, PlayStation -- even Google, Apple, and others -- take 30% at times. This means CDPR takes 70% from those platforms, but on GOG.com they get 100%.

Not only that, but if you pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 before December 10 then you will also get a 30% code for official merchandise on the CD PROJEKT RED store. That is a great bonus, and a very nice incentive to buy the game from GOG over other platforms.

