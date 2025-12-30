CD Projekt sells GOG storefront for $25 million shortly after launching subscription service

TL;DR: CD Projekt has sold its GOG.com digital storefront to co-founder Michal Kicinski for $25 million, ensuring GOG's mission to preserve classic, DRM-free PC games continues unchanged. The platform remains stable, with upcoming CD Projekt titles still launching on GOG, supported by a new optional subscription to fund game preservation.

CD Projekt has officially parted ways with its proprietary storefront GOG.com, selling the business to company co-founder Michal Kicinski.

GOG, aka Good Old Games, is changing hands. CD Projekt has sold its GOG digital games storefront to Michal Kicinski for roughly $25 million in a full-circle business deal; Kicinski was one of the original co-founders of CD Projekt, which started out as a software distributor in Poland, and he also was a co-founder of the GOG store. Launched in 2007, GOG was aimed at preserving classic PC games--a mission statement that hasn't changed today, and won't change now that GOG is technically under new ownership.

CD Projekt is adamant that nothing will actually change for the end user. GOG will still preserve old games, and everything sold and made available on the store will still be DRM-free. Plus, CD Projekt's upcoming games like The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 will still release on GOG.

"When Marcin Iwiński and Michał Kiciński first came up with the idea for GOG in 2007, the vision was simple: bring classic games back to players, and make sure that once you buy a game, it truly belongs to you, forever. In a market increasingly defined by mandatory clients and closed ecosystems, that philosophy feels more relevant than ever.

"This new chapter is about doubling down on that vision. We want to do more to preserve the classics of the past, celebrate standout games of today, and help shape the classics of tomorrow, including new games with real retro spirit."

As for the asking price, a CD Projekt press release reveals more details:

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, on 31 December 2025 Michał Kiciński will acquire from the Company 2715 shares in GOG, i.e. 100% of the shares in GOG representing 100% of the votes at the shareholders' meeting of GOG, for a price of PLN 90,695,440.00 (ninety million six hundred ninety-five thousand four hundred forty zlotys 00/100), being a final price not subject to subsequent adjustments (the "Price"), (the "Transaction").

It's also interesting to note that CD Projekt reiterates that GOG is not in financial dire straits, despite the business not being very profitable--if at all.

"No. GOG is stable and has had a really encouraging year. In fact, we've seen more enthusiasm from gamers towards our mission than ever before,"reads the FAQ post.

To underline this point, GOG also just opened an optional fund-raising subscription where users can pay $5 a month to help secure more rights to classic games. It's a kind of recurring Patreon-like contribution where users can directly help the cause.