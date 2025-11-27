CD Projekt enjoys success with Cyberpunk 2077 on PS Plus, leading to more Phantom Liberty sales

Cyberpunk 2077's introduction to PlayStation Plus not only boosted licensing revenue for CD Projekt, but it's also leading to more Phantom Liberty sales.

TL;DR: CD Projekt's inclusion of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Plus significantly boosted license revenues, driving a 53% total revenue increase in Q3 2025. Subscription access also increased Phantom Liberty expansion sales, indicating strong player engagement and extended subscription periods, enhancing overall franchise profitability and growth.

CD Projekt is enjoying the success of some particularly interesting trends for Cyberpunk 2077 after introducing the game to Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

CD Projekt's latest Q3 results touch upon a topic that most publishers don't really talk about: Subscription trends, and more importantly, how these services are affecting sales. According to co-CEO Michal Nowakowski, putting Cyberpunk 2077 on PS Plus helped boost license revenues for the period and contributed to a mighty +53% boost in total revenue.

Popular Popular Now: eXoWin9x lets you play over 650 Windows 95 and Windows 98 games from a single 262GB launcher

Another eye-catching trend is happening as a result of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS Plus, though. Data shows that users who access Cyberpunk on the PlayStation service are more likely to buy the Phantom Liberty expansion. This actually gives us dual optics on both Sony and CD Projekt; subscribers are willing to buy an expansion for a game that could rotate out of the service, indicating that the users may be subscribed for longer periods, and for CD Projekt, it means a potential additional sale for the Cyberpunk base game if users want to keep playing after the game moves out of PS Plus.

"Based on data from the first four months of the game's availability to subscribers, we see that interest in the Cyberpunk franchise on PlayStation remains strong, and that the game continues to reach new groups of players on that platform," Nowakowski said in the Q3 transcript.

"Beyond the direct positive financial impact that the PlayStation licensing deal had on our Q3 results, we are particularly glad to see that many of these new players choose to buy the Phantom Liberty expansion and expand their adventures in Night City."

CD Projekt chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz had this to say about the results: