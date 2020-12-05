Spider-Man Miles Morales PS5 saves aren't compatible with PS4 version

Spider-Man Miles Morales technically supports cross-saves between PS4 and PS5, but the save compatibility only goes one way.

Saves made on the PS5 version of Spider-Man Miles Morales are only compatible on PS5, and can't be migrated or imported to PS4.

I recently bought the PS4 version of Miles Morales to get two versions for the price of one. Why not? Grab the PS4 version and get a free PS5 version. Since I own both a PS4 and PS5, I figured I could trade off with my girlfriend; she could play the PS4 version, upload the saves, and I could pick up right where she left off on PS5 (and vice-versa).

Unfortunately that's not possible. Miles Morales supports PS4 to PS5 save migrations, but you can't do the reverse. Any saves you make in Miles Morales on PS5 are locked on PS5. These saves can be uploaded to PS Plus, but you can't download them to the PS4's HDD. The saves simply don't show up on PS4's PS Plus cloud download section.

What's frustrating is that both a PS4 and PS5 version of Miles Morales can be installed on the PS5 at one time. But saves aren't backward transferrable.

This just highlights just how varied next-gen policies are on PS5. It doesn't help that PS5 game saves can only be backed up via PS Plus.

Games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla fully support cross-gen save migration.

I can play on PS4, then pick up my save right on PS5. Then I can jump right back on PS4 and continue playing. This cross-gen transition isn't perfect. The PS5 has complicated the cross-gen save avenue with lots of glitches, save game overwrites, and corrupted data.

The Xbox Series X, on the other hand, uses seamless cloud syncing to ensure your saves transfer over regardless of what platform you play on.