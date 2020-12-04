New Dragon Age 4 footage will be shown next week at The Game Awards

BioWare plans to show off new Dragon Age 4 footage at The Game Awards 2020...could we get actual gameplay footage this time?

New Dragon Age 4 content will be shown at The Game Awards 2020 on December 10. Hopefully we'll get some gameplay this time?

Dragon Age 4 is a long ways away and probably won't release before 2022. BioWare did show off a tantalizing glimpse of prototype in-game footage a bit ago, complete with some amazing lighting and motion effects, combat animations, and environments. We could see more of this kind of footage at The Game Awards.

Like all of EA's new games, Dragon Age 4 will be powered by DICE's next-gen Frostbite engine, which includes all kinds of upgrades like lighting/shadows, real-time destructible environments, and more. We expect Dragon Age 4 to be exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series and not release on PS4 or Xbox One.

"Since 2014, we've been looking at ways to use next-generation technology to bring the world and characters of Dragon Age to life,"BioWare's ex-general manager Casey Hudson said in August.

"We're still in early production but we thought it was time to give you the very first look at how BioWare's passionate team of developers are crafting this very special game."

Dragon Age 4 was announced during The Game Awards 2018, so it's only fitting we get new footage two years later at TGA2020.

The Game Awards 2020 will premiere Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 7PM EST. Dragon Age 4 will be one of the many games showcased at the event.