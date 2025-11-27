CD Projekt Red confirms if Witcher 4 will be at The Game Awards

CD Projekt Red's CEO has confirmed that The Witcher 4 will be at The Game Awards 2025, and what fans can expect from the studio at the show.

TL;DR: The Witcher 4 will not feature at The Game Awards 2025, confirmed by CD Projekt Red CEO Michał Nowakowski. Despite its nomination for Most Anticipated Game, fans should not expect new footage. The event, highlighting top titles like Grand Theft Auto 6, takes place on December 11, 2025.

The Game Awards is just two weeks away, and many are wondering which big, highly anticipated titles will be at the show to tease more footage.

One of those games is CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 4, but for those that were holding out hope that CD Projekt Red is quietly preparing to drop more footage of the game at The Game Awards, sadly, that won't be happening, as the CEO of CD Projekt Red, Michał Nowakowski, has recently taken to X to confirm The Witcher 4 won't be at The Game Awards 2025.

The confirmation from the CEO comes on the heels of a thank you for The Witcher 4 being nominated for the Most Anticipated Game category at The Game Awards, which appears to be going up against Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6.

Personally, I think there isn't a single game on the planet right now that gamers want more than Grand Theft Auto 6, and not only is it the most anticipated game of all time, but it might be the most anticipated piece of media of all time. As for The Witcher 4, which is my personal favorite out of the two, and the one I will be voting for, it's great to see CD Projekt Red's CEO coming out and quelling flaming hopes from fans with a confirmation about the studio's presence at the show.

The Game Awards is scheduled to take place on December 11, 2025.