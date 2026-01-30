New Dragon Ball Age 1000 may deliver Xenoverse-style gameplay with a Dragon Ball Online story

Bandai Namco has announced a new Dragon Ball game called Age 1000, and fans speculate that it takes place in the same universe as the Dragon Ball MMORPG.

A new mysterious Dragon Ball game is in the works, and fans think it could be related to the franchise's MMORPG from 2010.

Bandai Namco has revealed a new Dragon Ball game as part of the franchise's big 40th anniversary, and it seemingly takes place some 680 years after the events of Dragon Ball Z.

The project is codenamed Age 1000, and not much is known about the game, but fans speculate that it could be related to the old Dragon Ball Online MMORPG that was released in 2010 because the both take place in the same age.

"Announcing a New Dragon Ball Game Project, "AGE 1000", set for 2027! A new world and new characters brought to life by Akira Toriyama! The latest updates will be unveiled at Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 in the U.S. on April 18-19," Bandai Namco said.

The teaser trailer shows a new main character and directly references Capsule Corp, leading fans to speculate that the character is a descendant of Trunks. A silhouette of a very familiar spiky-haired saiyan is also shown, and it could only be Goku, indicating that Bandai could be taking a departure from the DB Online MMORPG's storyline.

In other Dragon Ball news, the Sparking Zero game is also getting new DLC adding more playable characters to the roster, as well as other additions like a new mode.

Akira Toriyama's passing in 2024 created uncertainty for the future of the Dragon Ball franchise, and the series accounts for a significant portion of Bandai Namco's yearly earnings. Fans simultaneously mourn and honor Toriyama to this day through these games and other media.