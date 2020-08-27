Dragon Age 4's next-gen combat teased, likely exclusive to PS5, XSX

Dragon Age 4 will probably be PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X exclusive with next-gen action combat and environmental effects.

BioWare celebrates its 25th anniversary with a special Dragon Age 4 tease at Gamescom 2020's Opening Night Live Ceremony.

Dragon Age 4 is still a long ways away. BioWare confirmed the game is only in early production phases right now, but teased a bunch of concept art and early gameplay/combat animation footage at Gamescom, all of which showed next-generation visuals. BioWare confirms Dragon Age 4 is being built from the ground up to target next-gen tech, so the game will likely be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

"Since 2014, we've been looking at ways to use next-generation technology to bring the world and characters of Dragon Age to life," said BioWare general manager Casey Hudson.

"We're still in early production but we thought it was time to give you the very first look at how BioWare's passionate team of developers are crafting this very special game."

"In the next Dragon Age you get an opportunity to see new things, new places, and interact with people who lived and grew up in these spaces as well,"executive producer Mark Darrah said.

"For the game we're working on now we wanted to tell a story that explores what happens when you don't have power, what happens when the people in charge aren't willing to address the issues?" said lead writer Patrick Weekes.

"The big things you can expect in the next installment are going to be stories that focus on the people around you, and the friends and family you make," said narrative director John Epler.

There's no word when Dragon Age 4 will be ready, but Electronic Arts did confirm the game won't come before its FY2023 timeline, which ends on March 31, 2023.

And like Battlefield 6, expect Dragon Age 4 to skip current-gen PS4 and Xbox One hardware entirely.