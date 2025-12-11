Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic announced, coming from original Kotor director Casey Hudson

A new Star Wars game from original Knights of the Old Republic director Casey Hudson is on the way, will be a singleplayer action roleplaying game.

BioWare developer Casey Hudson is returning to the Star Wars franchise to work on Fate of the Old Republic.

Knights of the Old Republic fans have reason to celebrate: A new spiritual successor RPG is in the works that aims to capture the same magic of the original games. It's called Fate of the Old Republic, and original game director Casey Hudson is back to lead the project.

"This is Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, a single player narrative-driven action RPG and spiritual successor to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Working on KOTOR was a defining experience of my career. This is a dream come true for me and our team of incredible storytellers and game makers," Hudson said on Twitter.

The project is in development at Arcanaut Studios.

