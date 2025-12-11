Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic announced, coming from original Kotor director Casey Hudson

BioWare developer Casey Hudson is returning to the Star Wars franchise to work on Fate of the Old Republic.
Knights of the Old Republic fans have reason to celebrate: A new spiritual successor RPG is in the works that aims to capture the same magic of the original games. It's called Fate of the Old Republic, and original game director Casey Hudson is back to lead the project.
"This is Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, a single player narrative-driven action RPG and spiritual successor to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Working on KOTOR was a defining experience of my career. This is a dream come true for me and our team of incredible storytellers and game makers," Hudson said on Twitter.
The project is in development at Arcanaut Studios.
Check below for a full press release:
ARCANAUT STUDIOS UNVEILs STAR WARS: FATE OF THE OLD REPUBLIC™ IN COLLABORATION WITH LUCASFILM GAMES
From Casey Hudson, game director of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy, comes a bold new chapter in the Star Wars saga.
Arcanaut Studios announced Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic™ with a teaser trailer revealed live at The Game Awards™ 2025. Created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is a narrative-driven single-player action RPG where you step into the role of a Force user on a journey through a galaxy on the edge of rebirth.
Led by Casey Hudson, Arcanaut Studios unites veteran storytellers and developers to create a spiritual successor to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic™ that blends innovative storytelling, memorable characters, and heart-pounding combat. Star Wars: Fate of the Republic immerses players in an unforgettable experience where every decision deepens their journey toward light or darkness.
"Working on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was one of the defining experiences of my career," said Casey Hudson, Game Director at Arcanaut Studios. "With Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, we're telling a completely new and different story with everything we've learned since - crafting an adventure about choice, destiny, and the timeless struggle between light and dark. It's a dream come true to once again collaborate with Lucasfilm Games."
"We look for partners who have the drive and the leadership to build something groundbreaking, and that's what we see in Casey," said Jay Ong, President of Disney Games Group. "Under Casey's direction, Arcanaut Studios is assembling a team with a deep passion for storytelling and building immersive worlds. Their vision for Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is exactly the kind of ambitious, high-quality experience we want to deliver for our players."
"The Old Republic era is a rich and beloved part of the Star Wars™ galaxy, and we are thrilled to be exploring a fresh story that we've never seen before in Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic," said Douglas Reilly, VP and GM of Lucasfilm Games. "Arcanaut Studios shares our enthusiasm for the galaxy far, far away, and their plan for this new narrative is inspiring. We believe fans will be delighted by the journey that awaits them, and we can't wait to share more."
Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is in early development for PC and consoles. Visit ArcanautStudios.com to stay up to date on the latest news.