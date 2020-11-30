Powerful Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: up to 50% on Belkin phone chargers

One of the best Christmas presents you can give is a fresh new phone charger, and Cyber Monday is the best time to get one.

The Thanksgiving sales have arrived, and now is the perfect time for you to go out and grab those much-wanted Christmas presents.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Black Friday has now passed, and while some awesome deals are still lingering, another sales day has taken its place - Cyber Monday. Amazon has kicked off Cyber Monday with a bang, and one of the many products that are heavily discounted is Belkin chargers.

Belkin, being a very common brand of phone charger, has a range of wireless chargers that could be the next perfect Christmas present for a family member or friend. In the entirety of this article, you will find each of the best-discounted chargers, the amount you will be saving, and the original price. Happy shopping!

Belkin Wireless Charger Deals:

Belkin Wireless Charger 15W (Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone SE, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note10, Note10+, Pixel 4, 4XL More)

List Price: $39.99

With Deal : $24.99 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $15.00 (38%)

Belkin Wireless Charger

List Price: $39.99

With Deal : $23.99 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $16.00 (40%)

Belkin Wireless Charger 15W (Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone SE, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note10, Note10+, Pixel 4, 4XL More)

List Price: $39.99

With Deal : $24.99 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $15.00 (38%)

Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand 15W (Qi Fast Wireless Charger for iPhone SE, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Pixel 4, 4XL, More)

List Price: $44.99

With Deal : $34.99 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $10.00 (22%)

Belkin USB-PD GaN Charger 68W (Designed for USB-C iPhone Fast Charger, MacBook Pro Charger, iPad Pro, Pixel, Galaxy, More), USB-C Power Delivery