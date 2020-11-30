All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

Powerful Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: up to 50% on Belkin phone chargers

One of the best Christmas presents you can give is a fresh new phone charger, and Cyber Monday is the best time to get one.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 30 2020 2:31 AM CST
The Thanksgiving sales have arrived, and now is the perfect time for you to go out and grab those much-wanted Christmas presents.

Powerful Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: up to 50% on Belkin phone chargers 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Black Friday has now passed, and while some awesome deals are still lingering, another sales day has taken its place - Cyber Monday. Amazon has kicked off Cyber Monday with a bang, and one of the many products that are heavily discounted is Belkin chargers.

Belkin, being a very common brand of phone charger, has a range of wireless chargers that could be the next perfect Christmas present for a family member or friend. In the entirety of this article, you will find each of the best-discounted chargers, the amount you will be saving, and the original price. Happy shopping!

Belkin Wireless Charger Deals:

Powerful Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: up to 50% on Belkin phone chargers 100 | TweakTown.com

Belkin Wireless Charger 15W (Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone SE, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note10, Note10+, Pixel 4, 4XL More)

  • List Price: $39.99
  • With Deal: $24.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $15.00 (38%)
Powerful Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: up to 50% on Belkin phone chargers 02 | TweakTown.com

Belkin Wireless Charger

  • List Price: $39.99
  • With Deal: $23.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $16.00 (40%)
Powerful Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: up to 50% on Belkin phone chargers 03 | TweakTown.com

Belkin Wireless Charger 15W (Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone SE, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note10, Note10+, Pixel 4, 4XL More)

  • List Price: $39.99
  • With Deal: $24.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $15.00 (38%)
Powerful Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: up to 50% on Belkin phone chargers 04 | TweakTown.com

Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand 15W (Qi Fast Wireless Charger for iPhone SE, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Pixel 4, 4XL, More)

  • List Price: $44.99
  • With Deal: $34.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $10.00 (22%)
Powerful Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: up to 50% on Belkin phone chargers 05 | TweakTown.com

Belkin USB-PD GaN Charger 68W (Designed for USB-C iPhone Fast Charger, MacBook Pro Charger, iPad Pro, Pixel, Galaxy, More), USB-C Power Delivery

  • List Price: $54.99
  • With Deal: $36.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $18.00 (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Belkin USB-PD GaN Charger 68W (Designed for USB-C iPhone Fast Charger, (WCH003dq)

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

