Published Mon, Nov 30 2020 4:32 AM CST
Cyber Monday is off to an amazing start, and if you are yet to pick up your Christmas presents for this year, then you are in for a treat.

Portable speakers have slowly become adopted by most people, but with each year that goes by, the portable speaker continues to evolve and improve. JBL is one of the leading brands in powerful audio products, and the company's portable speaker line-up is renowned as some of the best portable speakers money can buy.

Not only does JBL do great portable speakers, but the company's headphones are also a listening pleasure. Amazon's Cyber Monday sales have slashed prices across a range of JBL audio products, and for some select products, discounts are up to 50%. Below you will find some of the best Cyber Monday deals, the original listing price, and the amount you will be saving. Happy Christmas shopping!

JBL Audio Deals:

Insane Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: save up to 33% on JBL audio products 01 | TweakTown.com

JBL Charge 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black

  • List Price: $179.95
  • With Deal: $119.95 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $60.00 (33%)
Insane Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: save up to 33% on JBL audio products 02 | TweakTown.com

JBL Charge 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Blue

  • List Price: $129.95
  • With Deal: $119.95 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $10.00 (8%)
Insane Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: save up to 33% on JBL audio products 03 | TweakTown.com

JBL LIVE 650BTNC - Around-Ear Wireless Headphone with Noise Cancellation - Black

  • List Price: $129.95
  • With Deal: $99.95 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $30.00 (23%)
Insane Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: save up to 33% on JBL audio products 04 | TweakTown.com

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones - JBL Pure Bass Sound, Bluetooth, 25H Battery, Dual Connect, Native Voice Assistant, Android and iOS Compatible (Black)

  • List Price: $99.95
  • With Deal: $49.95 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $50.00 (50%)
Insane Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: save up to 33% on JBL audio products 05 | TweakTown.com

JBL Charge 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Sand

  • List Price: $129.95
  • With Deal: $119.95 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $10.00 (8%)
JBL Charge 4 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Blue (JBLCHARGE4BLU)

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

