All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

Crazy Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: save up to 28% on LG Laptops

Cyber Monday has arrived, and if you have any money left over from Black Friday, check out these awesome deals on LG laptops.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Nov 30 2020 5:35 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Cyber Monday is here, and Amazon has blasted off with some ridiculous sales across a range of different items.

Crazy Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: save up to 28% on LG Laptops 300 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

One of the many items that the online retailer has on sale is LG laptops, and if you were thinking of picking up an early Christmas present for someone special, this might be the time to do it. Amazon has slashed prices on a variety of different LG laptops, with discounts being as much as $28% off on select items.

If you are interested in checking out any of these laptops, they will be listed in the entirety of this article, along with the original listing price, the discounted price, and the amount you will save. Cyber Monday is not here for long, which means neither will these kinds of deals. With that all in mind, happy shopping!

LG Laptop Deals:

Crazy Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: save up to 28% on LG Laptops 01 | TweakTown.com

LG Gram Laptop - 15.6" IPS Touchscreen, Intel 10th Gen Core i7 1065G7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB M.2 MVMe SSD (512GB x 2), 17 Hour Battery, Thunderbolt 3 - 15Z90N (2020), Model:15Z90N-R.AAS9U1

  • List Price: 1,999.99
  • With Deal: $1,496.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $503.00 (25%)
Crazy Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: save up to 28% on LG Laptops 02 | TweakTown.com

LG Ultra PC High Performance Laptop - 17" IPS WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Display and Intel 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, NVIDIA GTX1650 GDDR5 4GB, 16GB DDR4 2666 MHz RAM - 512GB NVMe SSD

  • List Price: $1,699.99
  • With Deal: $1,296.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $403.00 (24%)
Crazy Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: save up to 28% on LG Laptops 03 | TweakTown.com

Belkin Wireless Charger 15W (Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone SE, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note10, Note10+, Pixel 4, 4XL More)

  • List Price: $39.99
  • With Deal: $24.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $15.00 (38%)
Crazy Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: save up to 28% on LG Laptops 04 | TweakTown.com

LG Gram Laptop - 15.6" Full HD IPS , Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB M.2 MVMe SSD, 18.5 Hours Battery, Thunderbolt 3 - 15Z90N (2020)

  • List Price: $1,299.99
  • With Deal: $946.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $353.00 (27%)
Crazy Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: save up to 28% on LG Laptops 05 | TweakTown.com

LG Gram Laptop - 14" Full HD IPS Display, Intel 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB M.2 MVMe SSD, Thunderbolt 3, 18.5 Hour Battery Life - 14Z90N (2020)

  • List Price: $1,599.99
  • With Deal:$1,429.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $170.00 (11%)
NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.