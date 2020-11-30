Crazy Amazon Cyber Monday Deals: save up to 28% on LG Laptops

Cyber Monday has arrived, and if you have any money left over from Black Friday, check out these awesome deals on LG laptops.

Cyber Monday is here, and Amazon has blasted off with some ridiculous sales across a range of different items.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

One of the many items that the online retailer has on sale is LG laptops, and if you were thinking of picking up an early Christmas present for someone special, this might be the time to do it. Amazon has slashed prices on a variety of different LG laptops, with discounts being as much as $28% off on select items.

If you are interested in checking out any of these laptops, they will be listed in the entirety of this article, along with the original listing price, the discounted price, and the amount you will save. Cyber Monday is not here for long, which means neither will these kinds of deals. With that all in mind, happy shopping!

LG Laptop Deals:

LG Gram Laptop - 15.6" IPS Touchscreen, Intel 10th Gen Core i7 1065G7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB M.2 MVMe SSD (512GB x 2), 17 Hour Battery, Thunderbolt 3 - 15Z90N (2020), Model:15Z90N-R.AAS9U1

List Price: 1,999.99

With Deal : $1,496.99 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $503.00 (25%)

LG Ultra PC High Performance Laptop - 17" IPS WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Display and Intel 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, NVIDIA GTX1650 GDDR5 4GB, 16GB DDR4 2666 MHz RAM - 512GB NVMe SSD

List Price: $1,699.99

With Deal : $1,296.99 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $403.00 (24%)

Belkin Wireless Charger 15W (Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone SE, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note10, Note10+, Pixel 4, 4XL More)

List Price: $39.99

With Deal : $24.99 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $15.00 (38%)

LG Gram Laptop - 15.6" Full HD IPS , Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB M.2 MVMe SSD, 18.5 Hours Battery, Thunderbolt 3 - 15Z90N (2020)

List Price: $1,299.99

With Deal : $946.99 & FREE Shipping

You Save: $353.00 (27%)

LG Gram Laptop - 14" Full HD IPS Display, Intel 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB M.2 MVMe SSD, Thunderbolt 3, 18.5 Hour Battery Life - 14Z90N (2020)