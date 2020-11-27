All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!
TRENDING NOW: Here's our Top 10 best handpicked Amazon Black Friday tech deals!

Black Friday Amazon Deals slash prices on Chromebooks: up to 19% off

Amazon is no stranger to solid discounts on Black Friday, like this offer on Chromebook laptops, with one on sale at 19% off.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Nov 27 2020 5:30 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Black Friday is almost here, and ahead of the crazy day, Amazon has slashed prices on a range of different Chromebooks.

Black Friday Amazon Deals slash prices on Chromebooks: up to 19% off 100 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

To kick Black Friday off early, Amazon has slashed prices on a variety of different items across their massive selection. One of the products that have noticeable discounts is Chromebooks, and according to the Amazon listing, there are discounts that are up to 18% off.

In the entirety of this article, you will find the original listing price for the product, the listed price with the discount applied, and the amount you will be saving. The following brands have discounts; Lenovo, Samsung, ASUS, and Acer. Check out the below deals, and happy shopping!

Up to 15% off Chromebooks:

Black Friday Amazon Deals slash prices on Chromebooks: up to 19% off 01 | TweakTown.com

Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop, 14-Inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Display, MediaTek MT8173C Processor, 4GB LPDDR3, 64GB eMMC, Chrome OS, 81JW0000US, Business Black

  • List Price: $279.99
  • With Deal: $239.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $40.00 (14%)
Black Friday Amazon Deals slash prices on Chromebooks: up to 19% off 02 | TweakTown.com

SAMSUNG XE310XBA-K02US Chromebook 4 Chrome OS 11.6" HD Intel Celeron Processor N4000 4GB RAM 64GB eMMC Gigabit Wi-Fi

  • List Price: $249.99
  • With Deal: $209.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $40.00 (16%)
Black Friday Amazon Deals slash prices on Chromebooks: up to 19% off 03 | TweakTown.com

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1 Laptop, 14" Full HD Touchscreen 4-Way NanoEdge, Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, All-Metal Body, Backlit KB, Chrome OS- C434TA-DSM4T, Silver

  • List Price: $569.99
  • With Deal: $485.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $84.00 (15%)
Black Friday Amazon Deals slash prices on Chromebooks: up to 19% off 04 | TweakTown.com

Acer Chromebook 514, CB514-1H-C47X, Intel Celeron N3350, 14" Full HD, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Backlit Keyboard, Google Chrome

  • List Price: $364.99
  • With Deal: $299.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $65.00 (18%)
Black Friday Amazon Deals slash prices on Chromebooks: up to 19% off 05 | TweakTown.com

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 13MP Camera, Chrome OS, 12.2", 16:10 Aspect Ratio- XE520QAB-K03US Light Titan

  • List Price: $549.99
  • With Deal: $447.80 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $102.19 (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$455.00
$455.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/26/2020 at 11:39 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Buyer Guides
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.