All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!
TRENDING NOW: Here's our Top 10 best handpicked Amazon Black Friday tech deals!

Deal time: Amazon Black Friday up to 39% off sale on Samsung monitors

Black Friday is here. Amazon has discounted a large range of awesome Samsung monitors with deals up to 39% off. Take a look here.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Nov 27 2020 6:32 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

One of the best parts of upgrading your computer is when you buy a new display, whether that be for gaming or just general work use.

Deal time: Amazon Black Friday up to 39% off sale on Samsung monitors 100 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Now, everyone has the option to upgrade their new monitor to something with a little more sparkle. Amazon's Black Friday sales are in full swing already, and now there are massive discounts on a range of different Samsung displays. Some of these discounts are up to 39%, and some of the displays that are discounted have the amazing QLED display technology.

In the entirety of this article, you will find some of the best Samsung monitor deals that are currently available on Amazon. You will find the original price of the product, the price with the Black Friday deal, and then the amount you will be saving. Happy Black Friday shopping everyone, and have a safe Thanksgiving!

Samsung Monitor Black Friday Deals:

Deal time: Amazon Black Friday up to 39% off sale on Samsung monitors 01 | TweakTown.com

SAMSUNG LC34J791WTNXZA 34-Inch CJ791 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor, White

  • List Price: $899.99:
  • With Deal: $549.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $350.00 (39%)
Deal time: Amazon Black Friday up to 39% off sale on Samsung monitors 02 | TweakTown.com

Samsung 49-Inch CHG90 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor (LC49HG90DMNXZA) - Super Ultrawide Screen QLED Computer Monitor

  • List Price: $1,099.99
  • With Deal: $749.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $350.00 (32%)
Deal time: Amazon Black Friday up to 39% off sale on Samsung monitors 03 | TweakTown.com

Samsung SD850 32" WQHD (2560x1440) 16:9 Aspect Ratio LED-LitMonitor (LS32D85KTSR/ZA)

  • List Price: $399.99
  • With Deal: $349.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $50.00 (13%)
Deal time: Amazon Black Friday up to 39% off sale on Samsung monitors 04 | TweakTown.com

SAMSUNG 32-inch T55 Series - 1000R Curved Monitor: 75Hz, 4ms, 1080p (LC32T550FDNXZA)

  • List Price: $299.99
  • With Deal: $219.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $80.00 (27%)
Deal time: Amazon Black Friday up to 39% off sale on Samsung monitors 05 | TweakTown.com

SAMSUNG LC24F396FHNXZA 23.5" FHD Curved LED-Lit FreeSync Monitor

  • List Price: $149.99
  • With Deal: $119.99 & FREE Shipping
  • You Save: $30.00 (20%)
Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG LC34J791WTNXZA 34-Inch CJ791 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor (LC34J791WTNXZA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$549.99
$549.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/26/2020 at 11:33 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Buyer Guides
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.