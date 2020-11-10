AMD teases next-next-gen RDNA 3 will have BIG benefits over RDNA 2

AMD is about to unleash its RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, with the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards launching on November 18.

The company already teased back just a couple of weeks ago that its RDNA 3 teams were "in execution" and getting things done. But now during an interview between AMD's Executive Vice President, Rick Bergman, and The Street, has some big bombs dropping about the next-next-gen RDNA 3 architecture.

Bergman said: "Let's step back and talk about the benefits of both. So why did we target, pretty aggressively, performance per watt (improvements for) our RDNA 2 (GPUs). And then yes, we have the same commitment on RDNA 3".

"It just matters so much in many ways, because if your power is too high -- as we've seen from our competitors -- suddenly our potential users have to buy bigger power supplies, very advanced cooling solutions. And in a lot of ways, very importantly, it actually drives the (bill of materials) of the board up substantially This is a desktop perspective. And invariably, that either means the retail price comes up, or your GPU cost has to come down".

"So [there are] actually a lot of efficiencies...if you can improve your perf-per-watt substantially. On the notebook side, that's of course even more obvious, because you're in a very constrained space, you can just bring more performance to that platform again without some exotic cooling solutions...We focused on that on RDNA 2. It's a big focus on RDNA 3 as well".

"On Infinity Cache, it's somewhat linked to that as well, to a certain degree. If you've been in graphics for a long time, you realize there's a pretty good correlation between memory bandwidth and performance. And so typically, the way you do it is you jack up your memory speed and widen your [memory] bus to open up performance. Unfortunately, both of those things drive up power (consumption)".