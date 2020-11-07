All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order coming to EA Play on November 10

Respawn's Jedi power fantasy slices onto EA Play this November, and will be free with all Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Nov 7 2020 1:56 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Respawn's big Jedi action-adventure epic is jumping onto its newly-designed EA Play subscription this November, adding tremendous value to the already-appealing service.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order coming to EA Play on November 10 64 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

2019's acclaimed Jedi: Fallen Order will be included free in EA Play's games vault on PS4, Xbox One and PC, EA recently announced.

The move comes days before the service goes live on Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles, where EA Play will be included with all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. So if you subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate, you can get Jedi: Fallen Order and all the other games included in EA Play for free.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order coming to EA Play on November 10 1 | TweakTown.comStar Wars: Jedi Fallen Order coming to EA Play on November 10 2 | TweakTown.com
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order coming to EA Play on November 10 3 | TweakTown.comStar Wars: Jedi Fallen Order coming to EA Play on November 10 4 | TweakTown.com

Read Also: Jedi: Fallen Order was built on compromise between devs and strict Lucasfilm restrictions

Jedi: Fallen Order chronicles the tale of Cal Kestis, a young padawan who escapes Order 66 and takes part in an epic space adventure through the stars. Fallen Order is set between Episode III and IV when the Jedi were being exterminated. Gameplay-wise, Fallen Order is a mix of Uncharted adventure and traversal with slice-and-dice lightsaber action.

The game's success has changed how EA makes Star Wars games, and Respawn is currently working on Jedi: Fallen Order 2.

Buy at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$30.63
$30.25$30.36$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/7/2020 at 1:56 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ea.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.