Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War requires RTX 3080 for 4K ray tracing

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War needs Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 for 4K with ray tracing.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is right around the corner, but you'll need to prepare your storage for a huge 250GB installation if you want the entire experience with 4K ray traced graphics.

At a minimum you're going to need an Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 processor, 8GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon 7950 graphics card. You'll need 50GB of storage minimum for the multiplayer, and 175GB for all game modes in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The recommended specs see you needing a higher-end Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X processor, 12GB of RAM, and then an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 SUPER or an AMD Radeon R9 390 / RX 580 graphics card.

If you want to enable ray tracing, then Activision recommends an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X processor, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.

For competitive gamers, Activision tones down some of those requirements but includes the same processor and RAM requirements but knocks the graphics card down to an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 or RTX 3070, or an AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card.