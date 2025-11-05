Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 official launch times, hardware and software requirements

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is launching on November 14, and Activision has revealed the full list of launch times on both PC and consoles.
This year's new Call of Duty has probably the most competition it has had in quite a while, as EA's Battlefield 6 is already available and has reportedly moved as many as 10 million copies. Not to mention, Battlefield 6 REDSEC, the title's Battle Royale mode, has already launched, pulling players away from Call of Duty: Warzone.
The official system requirements for Black Ops 7 have been made available, and PC players will be glad to know they can get away with playing the upcoming title with a GPU and CPU as old as a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 470, paired with an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-6600, and 8GB of RAM.
However, to play at recommended settings, PC owners will need to have at least a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, paired with an AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i7-6700K, and 12GB. Additionally, PC players will need to make sure Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 are switched on if they are using Windows 11, as both of those security features are mandatory requirements for Black Ops 7.
Furthermore, it's highly recommended that PC players update their GPU drivers for the launch, as it will enable the best performance possible for their system.
Pre-loading for Black Ops 7 begins on November 10 at 9 AM PT, and the full title will go live at midnight on November 14. Specific launch times can be found above and below.
Minimum Requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600
- RAM: 8 GB
- Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / 1060 or Intel Arc A580
- Video Memory: 3 GB
- Storage Space: SSD with 116 GB available space at launch
- Software: TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot are required to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- API: DirectX12 compatibility