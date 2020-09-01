Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War teased with RTX ray tracing demo

NVIDIA unveiled its new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards less than 12 hours ago now, debuting a new trailer and unveiling that Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War has RTX tech attached onto it. Check out the trailer:

The trailer doesn't show us that much at all, other than some fancy real-time ray tracing graphical goodness. I mean, it looks incredible, the lighting effects, shadows, are all on-point here with Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War with RTX on.

Reflections off of glasses, or a clock, or a gun? It looks almost real. But virtually no real-world gameplay shown, other than some Michael Bay-inspired quick cuts. Still, it looks impressive and has me wanting more -- especially as a big fan of Call of Duty: Warzone.