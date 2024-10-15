All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 PC requirements revealed, GeForce RTX 4070 required for 4K Ultra

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will also support AMD FSR 3.1 on day one, including FSR Super Resolution and FSR Frame Generation - as seen in the new PC trailer.

Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is out October 25, and today, Activision announced the game's PC hardware requirements and released a new PC Launch Trailer. The trailer features footage captured with AMD hardware, and the game is set to launch with AMD FSR 3.1 support that includes the latest FSR Super Resolution and FSR Frame Generation technology.

Activision studio Beenox is leading the development of the PC version, working alongside primary developer Treyarch Studios. On PC, the game will ship with various graphics modes, Ultrawide display support, and over 500 individual customization options covering all aspects of the game. As seen with the recent beta, the game also supports NVIDIA DLSS and other RTX technologies.

In addition, we now have the hardware requirements and specs covering Minimum, Recommended, and Competitive/4K Ultra settings. The good news is that the game will run fine on most PCs; the minimum specs call for at least an AMD Radeon RX 470, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, or Intel Arc A580 GPU - and just 2GB of VRAM.

Here's the breakdown.

Minimum

  • OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or Intel Arc A580
  • Video Memory: 2 GB
  • Storage Space: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch
  • Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended

  • OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060
  • Video Memory: 8 GB
  • Storage Space: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch
  • Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Competitive / 4K Ultra Specifications

  • OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-8700K
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070
  • Video Memory: 10 GB
  • Storage Space: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch
  • Internet: Broadband Internet connection

NEWS SOURCE:callofduty.com

Senior Editor

Email Kosta AndreadisFollow Kosta Andreadis on XFollow Kosta Andreadis on LinkedIn

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

