Call of Duty Black Ops 6 PC requirements revealed, GeForce RTX 4070 required for 4K Ultra

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will also support AMD FSR 3.1 on day one, including FSR Super Resolution and FSR Frame Generation - as seen in the new PC trailer.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is out October 25, and today, Activision announced the game's PC hardware requirements and released a new PC Launch Trailer. The trailer features footage captured with AMD hardware, and the game is set to launch with AMD FSR 3.1 support that includes the latest FSR Super Resolution and FSR Frame Generation technology.

Activision studio Beenox is leading the development of the PC version, working alongside primary developer Treyarch Studios. On PC, the game will ship with various graphics modes, Ultrawide display support, and over 500 individual customization options covering all aspects of the game. As seen with the recent beta, the game also supports NVIDIA DLSS and other RTX technologies.

In addition, we now have the hardware requirements and specs covering Minimum, Recommended, and Competitive/4K Ultra settings. The good news is that the game will run fine on most PCs; the minimum specs call for at least an AMD Radeon RX 470, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, or Intel Arc A580 GPU - and just 2GB of VRAM.

Here's the breakdown.